All weapon rarities in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, explained

There are several unique weapons and gear you can find in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. If you’re looking for the best gear in the game, in a quick glance, the rarity is an excellent way to tell the quality of the weapon. Additionally, there are multiple weapon varieties you can find throughout the game. This guide covers all weapon rarities in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

There are five unique weapon rarities you can find on all pieces of gear in the Wonderlands.

Common (White)

Uncommon (Green)

Rare (Blue)

Epic (Purple)

Legendary (Orange)

The common weapons and gear are the base quality. It’s not the best, and you likely won’t be using these too often as you progress through the game. Uncommon, green is a step above common. While better, these weapons are quickly outdated by nearly any blue gun, a rare item.

The best weapon rarities in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands are the purple and orange ones, the epic and legendary choices, respectively. Of the two, you’re much more likely to find the epic weapons, and the legendary ones will be difficult to track down. These typically have a low chance of dropping, and you’ll need to find them in a specific area.

If you want to increase your chances of finding the best weapons and gear in Wonderlands, you want to increase your Loot Luck. This is a stat that you can see on your Hero’s Stats page underneath the Skills tab. You can increase your Loot Luck by finding Lucky Dice hidden throughout the game.