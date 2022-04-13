All Weapons Locations in The House of the Dead: Remake

When you unlock the Armory in The House of the Dead: Remake, you won’t get all the weapons immediately. You will have to find them scattered throughout the game, and there is 1 new weapon per chapter. Their locations are not advertised and they are stored in special boxes that only appear after the Armory is unlocked.

The weapons are:

Chapter 1: Crossbow

Crossbow Chapter 2: Pitter

Pitter Chapter 3: Grenade Launcher

Grenade Launcher Chapter 4: Assault Rifle

Unlocking all of the weapons will give you the “Full Armory” in-game achievement.

Weapon #1: The Crossbow

The Crossbow is found in Chapter 1, and you must take the sewer path during the chapter in order to get to it – when the scientist/survivor is being thrown off the bridge by a zombie, you must let him die.

After you climb up the ladder to exit the sewer in that path, you will reach a room made of stone bricks. You will find the Crossbow in a box along the left wall.

Alternatively, if you failed the rescue the survivor in the sewers, this box will be along the wall at the back when you first arrive in the room, but it will be covered by a pillar on the left side and will be hard to see.

In the Armory, it will be the weapon in the bottom left.

The Crossbow has a slower fire rate but deals more damage than the Handgun. It is advertised in-game as the “boss killer”. It does deal decent damage against bosses and is particularly effective against the Hangedman boss in Chapter 2.

Weapon #2: The Pitter

The Pitter is found in Chapter 2, and at the beginning, you must blast open the trap door beneath the zombie holding a barrel in order to get to the weapon box.

When you are in the kitchen and have defeated the zombies hiding in the freezer, there will be enemies that burst out of a wall. The Pitter is in the weapon box behind the green zombie holding a sledgehammer/mallet.

The Pitter is a stronger version of the Crossbow, but with a much slower fire rate. It shoots the equivalent of spears at enemies, and is powerful enough to stick them against the wall – the in-game tips describe it as decorating the walls with baubles. Be mindful of the slower fire rate, especially against faster enemies in later chapters.

In the Armory, it is the weapon in the bottom right.

Weapon #3: Grenade Launcher

The Grenade Launcher is found early on in Chapter 3 and fortunately, you do not need to go on a specific path in order to find the weapon.

After encountering the locked door, you will enter a room to find the key card necessary to proceed. You will head into a room where three zombies will attack – one will be active at first, and the other two will get up later. The weapon box is on the right side of the room, at the back next to the computer monitors.

The Grenade Launcher is by far the most powerful weapon in terms of damage, but it has the slowest fire rate out of all the weapons. It also fires in an arc and must reach a target before it explodes. This means it isn’t very good for fighting opponents in the air or along walls (such as bats). Its wide explosion radius is also very bad for rescuing survivors, as you will almost always catch them in the crossfire.

However, it is powerful enough that almost no regular enemy can stand up to a single grenade, even on Arcade difficulty. The weapon is suitable for Horde Mode as it will clear enemies quickly and bypass any armor that enemies might have.

In the Armory, it is the weapon in the upper right, next to the Handgun.

Weapon #4: Assault Rifle

The Assault Rifle is found in Chapter 4, and similar to the Grenade Launcher, it is found regardless of the path that you take – despite Chapter 4 not having a path.

After the first set of enemies, you will turn right to reach a control panel. There will be two enemies waiting for you, as well as the weapon box on the right.

The Assault Rifle has the fastest fire rate out of all of the weapons and the most ammunition. While it doesn’t deal as much damage per bullet, the fire rate makes up for that by hitting enemies with more bullets in the same time frame as a single Handgun shot.

It is also good for some crowd control and precision, making it better than the Grenade Launcher for dealing damage and rescuing survivors, as well as dealing with enemies on the walls or in the air.

Unfortunately, with the recoil, your aim might deviate more than you like and you will have to refocus your targeting sights to keep the bullets hitting the target.

In the Armory, this weapon is between the Crossbow and the Pitter.

Now that you know every weapon’s location, you can start obtaining and using them immediately, giving you more options to defeat your enemies and coming up with new ways to clear sections with the correct weapon.