The Weepwild Dankness area in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands has multiple locations for you to explore. This region also has multiple Lucky Dice that you’ll need to find if you want to increase your chances of finding the best rare and legendary weapons in the game. In this guide, we cover all Weepwild Dankness Lucky Dice locations in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

All Weepwild Dankness Lucky Dice locations

There are 20 Lucky Dice you need to find in Weepwild Dankness.

Lucky Dice 1

You can find this Lucky Dice on the far left side of the map, across from where you’d encounter King Archer and Llance.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Lucky Dice 2

You can find this Lucky Dice tucked behind a tree, in a village.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Lucky Dice 3

You can find this dice to the left of King Archer’s keep, overlooking the waterfall area.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Lucky Dice 4

You can find this Lucky Dice behind King Archer’s keep, on a cliff ontop of a mushroom sticking out of the ground.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Lucky Dice 5

You can find this Lucky Dice underneath the bridge leading to King Archer’s realm.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Lucky Dice 6

You can find this Lucky Dice on a cliff overlooking a small village, after jumping onto some mushrooms.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Lucky Dice 7

You can find this Lucky Dice further back down a river, next to a waterfall.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Lucky Dice 8

You can find this Lucky Dice where the battle of the bands takes place. You’ll need to jump on a mushroom to reach this location, next to the waterfall.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Lucky Dice 9

You can find this Lucky Dice on top of a mushroom, following the same path as the previous one, but look for the yellow paint on the cliff to indicate where you need to go, on the right side to the waterfall.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Lucky Dice 10

You can find this Lucky Dice overlooking the battle of the bands location. Climb up the hill behind the bands, and look for the jumping mushroom. Do not jump on it. Instead, jump on the stationary mushroom sticking out the cliff, and jump onto it.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Lucky Dice 11

You can find this Lucky Dice on the pathway leading away from the village with the battle of the bands, next to the bridge.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Lucky Dice 12

You can find this Lucky Dice over by the Ancient Obelisk, to the left of it.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Lucky Dice 13

You can find this Lucky Dice by moving away from the Ancient Obelisk, following the path away from the location, and jumping over to the Lost Marble. There, you’ll find the Lucky Dice on a cliff.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Lucky Dice 14

You can find this Lucky Dice to the right of the Ancient Obelisk, over by the ruins.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Lucky Dice 15

You can find this Lucky Dice away from the ruins, to the left of the Busted-Ass Ruins Local Travel station.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Lucky Dice 16

You can find this one in the Blue Morphin’ village, on the right side. You’ll need complete the Little Boys Blue side quest to reach this location.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Lucky Dice 17

You can find this Lucky Dice to the left of Garglesnot’s hut. You can only reach this location after accepting and completing the Little Boys Blue side quest.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Lucky Dice 18

You can find this Lucky Dice on the docks of the Murphs village. You can only reach this location by completing the Little Boys Blue side quest.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Lucky Dice 19

You can find this Lucky Dice on the right side of the Murphs village. You can only reach this location by completing the Little Boys Blue side quest.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Lucky Dice 20

You can find this Lucky Dice on the other side of the previous Lucky Dice’s location in the Murph’s village.