All Weepwild Dankness Lucky Dice locations in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands
The Weepwild Dankness area in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands has multiple locations for you to explore. This region also has multiple Lucky Dice that you’ll need to find if you want to increase your chances of finding the best rare and legendary weapons in the game. In this guide, we cover all Weepwild Dankness Lucky Dice locations in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.
All Weepwild Dankness Lucky Dice locations
There are 20 Lucky Dice you need to find in Weepwild Dankness.
Lucky Dice 1
You can find this Lucky Dice on the far left side of the map, across from where you’d encounter King Archer and Llance.
Lucky Dice 2
You can find this Lucky Dice tucked behind a tree, in a village.
Lucky Dice 3
You can find this dice to the left of King Archer’s keep, overlooking the waterfall area.
Lucky Dice 4
You can find this Lucky Dice behind King Archer’s keep, on a cliff ontop of a mushroom sticking out of the ground.
Lucky Dice 5
You can find this Lucky Dice underneath the bridge leading to King Archer’s realm.
Lucky Dice 6
You can find this Lucky Dice on a cliff overlooking a small village, after jumping onto some mushrooms.
Lucky Dice 7
You can find this Lucky Dice further back down a river, next to a waterfall.
Lucky Dice 8
You can find this Lucky Dice where the battle of the bands takes place. You’ll need to jump on a mushroom to reach this location, next to the waterfall.
Lucky Dice 9
You can find this Lucky Dice on top of a mushroom, following the same path as the previous one, but look for the yellow paint on the cliff to indicate where you need to go, on the right side to the waterfall.
Lucky Dice 10
You can find this Lucky Dice overlooking the battle of the bands location. Climb up the hill behind the bands, and look for the jumping mushroom. Do not jump on it. Instead, jump on the stationary mushroom sticking out the cliff, and jump onto it.
Lucky Dice 11
You can find this Lucky Dice on the pathway leading away from the village with the battle of the bands, next to the bridge.
Lucky Dice 12
You can find this Lucky Dice over by the Ancient Obelisk, to the left of it.
Lucky Dice 13
You can find this Lucky Dice by moving away from the Ancient Obelisk, following the path away from the location, and jumping over to the Lost Marble. There, you’ll find the Lucky Dice on a cliff.
Lucky Dice 14
You can find this Lucky Dice to the right of the Ancient Obelisk, over by the ruins.
Lucky Dice 15
You can find this Lucky Dice away from the ruins, to the left of the Busted-Ass Ruins Local Travel station.
Lucky Dice 16
You can find this one in the Blue Morphin’ village, on the right side. You’ll need complete the Little Boys Blue side quest to reach this location.
Lucky Dice 17
You can find this Lucky Dice to the left of Garglesnot’s hut. You can only reach this location after accepting and completing the Little Boys Blue side quest.
Lucky Dice 18
You can find this Lucky Dice on the docks of the Murphs village. You can only reach this location by completing the Little Boys Blue side quest.
Lucky Dice 19
You can find this Lucky Dice on the right side of the Murphs village. You can only reach this location by completing the Little Boys Blue side quest.
Lucky Dice 20
You can find this Lucky Dice on the other side of the previous Lucky Dice’s location in the Murph’s village.