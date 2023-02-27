All Woods map extraction points in Escape from Tarkov

Woods is one of the older maps in Escape from Tarkov, and also one of its biggest. No matter where you spawn as either a Scav or PMC, you’ll be spending at least a few minutes hoofing it to one of the map’s many hot zones. Whether you start in the south and need to go to the Sawmill or Military Camp or in the north and Scav Town is on your radar, you’ll need to make your way a great distance to extract. We’ve listed all sixteen of the Woods extracts here, as well as what you need to do to use them.

Related: 5 Best Scav Raid maps in Escape from Tarkov

Everywhere you can extract from Woods in Escape from Tarkov

Image via Battlestate Games

Like all of Tarkov’s maps, Woods extracts are divided into three varieties: Scav, PMC, and both Scav and PMC. There are far more Scav extracts than there are PMC, and as a Scav you’ll have four or five options, and as a PMC you’ll have four. Which of them you’ll need to use will depend on where you enter the map, and will always take you through high-threat areas.

Scav Extracts on Woods

Image via Battlestate Games

There are eight Scav-exclusive extracts on Woods: five in the south, and three in the north.

Scav House . In the far southwest is a broken-down house. Extraction is inside.

. In the far southwest is a broken-down house. Extraction is inside. Dead-Man’s Place . By the rocks at the southwestern side of the large lake is a dead Scav and a Duffle Bag. Extraction occurs near both.

. By the rocks at the southwestern side of the large lake is a dead Scav and a Duffle Bag. Extraction occurs near both. The Boat . Just north of Dead Man’s Place is a dock with a marooned boat. Stand near the wrecked vessel to extract.

. Just north of Dead Man’s Place is a dock with a marooned boat. Stand near the wrecked vessel to extract. Old Station . On the southeastern edge of Woods is a blasted-out building. Head inside to extract

. On the southeastern edge of Woods is a blasted-out building. Head inside to extract Eastern Rocks . Follow the wall north from the Old Station until you reach where that wall meets a rocky outcropping. The extraction is there.

. Follow the wall north from the Old Station until you reach where that wall meets a rocky outcropping. The extraction is there. Mountain Stash. On the southern edge of the mountains in the middle of Woods is a small cavern. You’ll know it by the rope hanging from the side of the cave. Stand near the boxes to extract.

the southern edge of the mountains in the middle of Woods is a small cavern. You’ll know it by the rope hanging from the side of the cave. Stand near the boxes to extract. Scav Bridge . Far in the north, west of the Abandoned Village is a bridge leading out of Woods. Stand in the northeastern corner next to the shed to extract.

. Far in the north, west of the Abandoned Village is a bridge leading out of Woods. Stand in the northeastern corner next to the shed to extract. Scav Bunker. Southwest of Scav Bridge, beneath a large communications tower, is a small facility. Look for a set of stairs going underground. Extraction is inside.

PMC Extracts on Woods.

There are only three PMC-exclusive extracts on Woods, and both are on the eastern side of the map.

Northern UN Roadblock . Just south of the Old Sawmill in the northeast is a hastily-built roadblock. Cozy up to the wall to extract.

. Just south of the Old Sawmill in the northeast is a hastily-built roadblock. Cozy up to the wall to extract. Bridge V-Ex . North of Scav Town is a bridge where a black SUV will wait. Paying the driver 5000 rubles allows for a one-time extraction, provided you’re in the area when the vehicle leaves. If the SUV isn’t there, this extract is unusable.

. North of Scav Town is a bridge where a black SUV will wait. Paying the driver 5000 rubles allows for a one-time extraction, provided you’re in the area when the vehicle leaves. If the SUV isn’t there, this extract is unusable. ZB-016. Slightly southwest of the UN Roadblock, hidden amongst the grass, is another small bunker. If there are green flares around the stairway leading down, you can extract from there.

Shared Extracts on Woods

The final set of extracts on Woods can be used by either Scavs or PMCs.