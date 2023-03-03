Escape from Tarkov’s latest hotfix rebalances both gameplay and the economy

Escape from Tarkov is in a very rough spot right now. From a cheater epidemic to communication issues on the part of its developer Battlestate Games to in-game systems being rife for exploitation, players are rightfully upset. BSG seems keen on fixing as many issues as possible, and today released a hotfix addressing a few of the problems plaguing the game.

This hotfix focused on Scav and boss balance and the economy.

– Reduced the initial enemy contact reaction speed of all bosses by 30%;

– Adjusted bitcoin rate factor. — Escape from Tarkov (@tarkov) March 3, 2023

Scav and World Boss spawn rates were increased a few weeks ago, but Reshala was something of a ghost, though he should be easier to run across now. Like their AI Scav counterparts, bosses were also far too quick to beam you from across the map, and that’s also been brought to heel. While player Scavs are not the biggest problem by a long shot, they could enter Raids mere minutes after PMCs was causing a significant loot crunch on maps like Streets of Tarkov and more unfair fights.

The economy update was twofold. Over the past several days, BSG removed barter trades on the Flea Market, Tarkov’s in-game store. The Flea was a major victim of RMT (real money trading), where players would spend actual cash for high-value items they could then quickly flip on the in-game marketplace.

As a possible olive branch and straight-up quality-of-life update, BSG rebalanced the Flea Market ranking system, making it much easier to unlock additional offer slots players can use to list items on the Flea.

Now, instead of being stuck at two offer slots for dozens or even hundreds of hours, players can get to three relatively quickly. Reaching four slots and up is still quite the climb, but having just one extra is a godsend.