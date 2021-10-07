All WWII bunker locations in Call of Duty: Warzone

WWII bunker locations have been added to the Call of Duty: Warzone map, preparing the game to launch into Call of Duty: Vanguard once season 6 wraps up. While Vanguard is releasing on November 5, Call of Duty: Warzone won’t change its map or make any massive changes until a month following the game’s launch. These WWII bunkers are the first hint to what’s coming to the game, and in this guide, we’re going to reveal all of the locations you can find.

There are three WWII bunkers that you can find in Verdansk in Call of Duty: Warzone matches. These are the locations you need to visit to find them.

Screenshot by Gamepur

All of the bunkers share a similar structure, with a massive set of red containers stacked on top of each other. You’ll have a pair of entrances you can choose to descend into the bunker and then explore inside. There are other entrances to these bunkers, such as exits that you can use to enter that were dug by cranes, making them look like massive pits where an explosion went off. Inside these bunkers are a handful of legendary weapons, some decent gear, and plenty of money to frontload your Warzone match.