Apex Legends Beasts of Prey event – Dates, cosmetics, rewards, and modes

The new Beast of Prey event has been announced for Apex Legends, along with regular patch notes and bug fixes. Revolving around the predator vs. prey concept, it’s a battle royale event with a challenging new mode, rewards to earn, and limited time cosmetics for characters.

Beast of Prey Event Date

The Beast of Prey event will run from September 20 – October 4. You can participate in the new Gun Run mode during that time, as well as pick up unique bundles in the store. There are two limited time bundles that only run for a few days. The Cloud Marauder bundle is only in store from September 20 – September 22. The Wave Shift bundle is only available during September 23 – September 27.

New Mode: Gun Run

Gun Run is a limited time mode that is only available during the Beast of Prey event. Each match consists of four teams fighting to upgrade their weapons. Every weapon has infinite ammo, you have plenty of health refills, and respawns are automatic.

The main goal of Gun Run is to progress down a weapon track. Every kill you make gives you the next weapon on the track. The track shows you what weapons are next in line, as well as a boost value that lets you skip weapons on the track. Your goal is the final weapon: a throwing knife. Make a kill with the throwing knife to win the match for your team.

You can practice with the throwing knife at the firing range to get a feel for it before actually participating. Gun Run will be available on the Skulltown and Fragment East (World’s Edge) maps.

Rewards

You can earn up to 1,600 points every day during the event, which can go towards daily challenges. These challenges refresh daily, and they also stack with your Battle Pass, allowing you complete multiple challenges at once. You can see how you are doing on the event Reward Tracker that shows your progress.

Event Cosmetic Items

There are 24 new limited-time cosmetics for Horizon, Lifeline, Loba, Fuse, Pathfinder, Octane, and Rampart. These are Legendary Skins that fit the Beast of Prey theme, and they can be found in Beast of Prey Apex Event Packs until October 4. You can also purchase the cosmetics yourself with Apex Coins or Crafting Materials.

Image via EA

If you obtain all 24 cosmetics, you will get access to Loba’s Heirloom, a bladed fan that can be used during combat.

The event has just started, and it’s a good time to participate and get valuable rewards. Don’t forget the limited time store bundles and practice the throwing knife before going into a Gun Run match.