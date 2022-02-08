Apex Legends’ Daily challenge changes, explained

Apex Legends Season 12: Defiance brought some changes to its battle pass challenge system, letting players progress the way they want to. Along with new legend Mad Maggie and a new limited-time mode called Control, Defiance also brought a new battle pass, with plenty of rewards for players to earn. Announced in Respawn Entertainment’s blog post about Control, Respawn is making a highly requested change to the way weekly and daily challenges work.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Previously, the vast majority of challenges, both daily and weekly, were limited to a specific game mode, either Battle Royale or Arenas. Staring with Season 12, the majority of daily challenges and roughly half of the weekly challenges can now be completed in any game.

There are still plenty of challenges limited to specific modes, and LTMs like Control will still have their own set of challenges as well, but players should have a little more freedom. Now, leveling the battle pass should be easier to do without being force to play one specific mode over the other.

Respawn didn’t provide much information about the update to challenges, but players should be able to expect to continue receiving both daily and weekly challenges that don’t have a specific game mode for at least the rest of the season.