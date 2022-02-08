How to win in Apex Legends Control Mode

As a mode that differs greatly from the usual battle royale style of gameplay, Control in Apex Legends is the game’s first mode that allows for unlimited spawn and a preset loadout. Once your boots touch the ground, the 18-player matches will become utter chaos, as each team fights for possession of certain objectives. With the ruleset being unlike any other Apex limited-time mode, here’s what you’ll need to do to succeed.

Capturing objectives is the key

In order to win matches of Control, your team of legends will need to hold a majority of the three flags that placed all around the map. Each objective held down will give your team points after a short period of time, but you will need to get to a daunting 1250 points in order to win the match. You can take over any of the objectives by standing in its highlighted boundary lines and waiting for the flag to turn to your team’s color. However, if an enemy is also inside the boundary lines, you cannot take over the objective until they are eliminated.

Tips for success in Control

As defending and taking objectives is the name of the game, you’ll need a strong loadout — especially as the optional loadouts given are less than enthusing. Thankfully, you’ll notice during games that there is a “Ratings Tier” tracker in the bottom center of your screen. By leveling this up through earning kills and holding objectives, you can complete the given tier and be rewarded better attachments that boost the overall rarity of your gun.

Although, there is a way to get weapons that are not featured in the loadouts. You can do this by heading and opening to supply drops that land in random locations on the map every few minutes. The game will notify you when and where a supply drop is going to land ahead of time; so, it is important to rush over whenever this may be the case. Currently, it is seems that these drops are most likely to have close to medium-range weapons, such as the G7 and Alternator — which are both well worth chasing after.

