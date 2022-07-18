Apex Legends — Every character’s real name, height, age, and home planet
How tall are Lifeline, Bloodhound, and Revenant?
The Legends in Apex Legends are called “Legends” for good reason. Each one has a detailed, epic backstory, as well as a unique look, a distinct set of skills, and their own detailed vital statistics. So, if you have any questions about Apex Legends characters — for example: How tall is Lifeline? How old is Seer? What is Bloodhound’s real name? What planet is Gibraltar from? — then the answers are all listed below.
Ash
Real Name: Dr. Ashleigh Reid
Age: 121
Home World: Unknown
Height: 6’1’’ (185 cm)
Bangalore
Real Name: Anita Williams
Age: 38
Home Planet: Gridiron
Height: 6’’ (183 cm)
Bloodhound
Real Name: Unknown
Age: Unknown
Home World: Talos
Height: 6’’ (183 cm)
Caustic
Real Name: Alexander Nox
Age: 48
Home World: Gaea
Height: 6’3’’ (191 cm)
Crypto
Real Name: Tae Joon Park
Age: 311
Home World: Gaea
Height: 5’9’’ (175 cm)
Fuse
Real Name: Walter Fitzroy
Age: 54
Home World: Salvo
Height: 6’1’’ (185 cm)
Gibraltar
Real Name: Makoa Gibraltar
Age: 30
Home World: Solace
Height: 6’5’’ (196 cm)
Horizon
Real Name: Dr. Mary Somers
Age: 37
Home World: Psamathe
Height: 6’ (183 cm)
Lifeline
Real Name: Ajay Che
Age: 24
Home World: Psmathe
Height: 5’5’’ (165 cm)
Loba
Real Name: Loba Andrade
Age: 34
Home World: None
Height: 5’8’’ (173 cm)
Mad Maggie
Real Name: Margaret Kōhere
Age: 55
Home World: Salvo
Height: 6’1’’ (185 cm)
Mirage
Real Name: Elliott Witt
Age: 30
Home World: Solace
Height: 5’11’’ (180 cm)
Newcastle
Real Name: Jackson Williams
Age: 40
Home World: Gridiron
Height: 6’6’’ (198 cm)
Octane
Real Name: Octavio Silvia
Age: 24
Home World: Psamathe
Height: 5’8’’ (172 cm)
Pathfinder
Real Name: MRVN
Age: Unknown
Home World: Unknown
Height: 6’2’’ (188 cm)
Rampart
Real Name: Ramya Parekh
Age: 21
Home World: Gaea
Height: 5’11’’ (180 cm)
Revenant
Real Name: Unknown
Age: Unknown
Home World: Solace
Height: 6’8’’ (203 cm)
Seer
Real Name: Obi Edolasim
Age: 26
Home World: Boreas
Height: 6’4’’ (194 cm)
Valkyrie
Real Name: Kaira Imahara
Age: 30
Home World: Angelia
Height: 5’6’’ (168 cm)
Wattson
Real Name: Natalie Paquette
Age: 22
Home World: Solace
Height: 5’4’’ (163 cm)
Wraith
Real Name: Renee Blasey
Age: 32
Home World: Typhon
Height: 5’4’’ (163 cm)