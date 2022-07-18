Apex Legends — Every character’s real name, height, age, and home planet

The Legends in Apex Legends are called “Legends” for good reason. Each one has a detailed, epic backstory, as well as a unique look, a distinct set of skills, and their own detailed vital statistics. So, if you have any questions about Apex Legends characters — for example: How tall is Lifeline? How old is Seer? What is Bloodhound’s real name? What planet is Gibraltar from? — then the answers are all listed below.

Related: What is ordnance in Apex Legends? Answered

Ash

Real Name: Dr. Ashleigh Reid

Age: 121

Home World: Unknown

Height: 6’1’’ (185 cm)

Bangalore

Real Name: Anita Williams

Age: 38

Home Planet: Gridiron

Height: 6’’ (183 cm)

Bloodhound

Real Name: Unknown

Age: Unknown

Home World: Talos

Height: 6’’ (183 cm)

Caustic

Real Name: Alexander Nox

Age: 48

Home World: Gaea

Height: 6’3’’ (191 cm)

Crypto

Real Name: Tae Joon Park

Age: 311

Home World: Gaea

Height: 5’9’’ (175 cm)

Fuse

Real Name: Walter Fitzroy

Age: 54

Home World: Salvo

Height: 6’1’’ (185 cm)

Gibraltar

Real Name: Makoa Gibraltar

Age: 30

Home World: Solace

Height: 6’5’’ (196 cm)

Horizon

Real Name: Dr. Mary Somers

Age: 37

Home World: Psamathe

Height: 6’ (183 cm)

Lifeline

Real Name: Ajay Che

Age: 24

Home World: Psmathe

Height: 5’5’’ (165 cm)

Loba

Real Name: Loba Andrade

Age: 34

Home World: None

Height: 5’8’’ (173 cm)

Mad Maggie

Real Name: Margaret Kōhere

Age: 55

Home World: Salvo

Height: 6’1’’ (185 cm)

Mirage

Real Name: Elliott Witt

Age: 30

Home World: Solace

Height: 5’11’’ (180 cm)

Newcastle

Real Name: Jackson Williams

Age: 40

Home World: Gridiron

Height: 6’6’’ (198 cm)

Octane

Real Name: Octavio Silvia

Age: 24

Home World: Psamathe

Height: 5’8’’ (172 cm)

Pathfinder

Real Name: MRVN

Age: Unknown

Home World: Unknown

Height: 6’2’’ (188 cm)

Rampart

Real Name: Ramya Parekh

Age: 21

Home World: Gaea

Height: 5’11’’ (180 cm)

Revenant

Real Name: Unknown

Age: Unknown

Home World: Solace

Height: 6’8’’ (203 cm)

Seer

Real Name: Obi Edolasim

Age: 26

Home World: Boreas

Height: 6’4’’ (194 cm)

Valkyrie

Real Name: Kaira Imahara

Age: 30

Home World: Angelia

Height: 5’6’’ (168 cm)

Wattson

Real Name: Natalie Paquette

Age: 22

Home World: Solace

Height: 5’4’’ (163 cm)

Wraith

Real Name: Renee Blasey

Age: 32

Home World: Typhon

Height: 5’4’’ (163 cm)