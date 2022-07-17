What is ordnance in Apex Legends? Answered

In Apex Legends, the term ordnance refers to any explosive weapon or item which you can throw, launch, or else call in remotely. Some ordnance can be found in Supply Bins, Loot Ticks, and just randomly lying around in the kinds of places you usually find loot in Apex Legends. The two main types of ordnance are those that any Legend can use, and those that are the Tactical Skills and Ultimate Skills of specific Legends.

Which ordnance can be used by any Legend in Apex Legends?

Frag Grenades, Arc Stars, and Thermite Grenades can all be used by any Legend.

Frag Grenade: A common thrown explosive that works much like frag grenades in numerous other games.

Arc Star: A cross between a shuriken and a sticky grenade that sticks to its target and does electrical arc damage that destroys shields.

Which ordnance can only be used by specific Legends?

Gibraltar and Caustic each have one ordnance skill, while Banglalore and Fuse both have two ordnance skills.

