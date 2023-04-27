Arby’s DnD Dice Explained: Are They Coming Back?

Fast Food chain Arby’s ran a promotion in 2021 where they gave away Dungeons & Dragons (DnD) dice sets with certain meal purchases. As one would expect, the exclusive dice became a massive hit, and as it was only a limited-time offer, many enthusiasts missed out on the opportunity. Since then, fans have been hoping that the coveted dice would return, and fortunately for them, it is back on the menu.

How to get Arby’s DnD Dice

❗❗ ROLL FOR INITIATIVE❗❗ HAT DICE ARE BACK IN THE ARBY'S SHOP https://t.co/THUrKqnItg pic.twitter.com/9uIHfdQzwf — Arby's (@Arbys) April 17, 2023

Unlike the previous occasion, where the DnD dice were handed out with specific meals, this time around, interested fans can directly buy the dice set for 12$ from Arby’s Shop. The set contains 7 different types of polyhedral dice, each having a unique shape. What makes each dice special is its translucent design and the hat icon on one side. The numerals on the dice are golden, giving it a royal touch. There is also an Arby’s logo on one side of the dice.

While most of the time, when a new promo launches, it’s usually tied to an upcoming event, movie, or series; this is not the case with this Arby’s promotional deal. Although a DnD-inspired movie, Honour among thieves, was released recently, it is not the cause for Arby’s bringing the dice set back.

Since the last time, Arby’s offered the dice set was almost two years ago, it would be best not to miss out on the opportunity this time if interested. It is likely that the offer won’t return for a long period, and even if it does, the set probably won’t be the same