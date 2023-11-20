Dungeons & Dragons Deck of Many Things Release Date – Revision Release Confirmed

Dungeons & Dragons players are always looking for ways to add immersion – and style – to their campaign sessions. While DM screens and cute dice are always good steps, the upcoming release of the Deck of Many Things takes the cake.

Whether you are a brand new D&D player embarking on your first adventure or a seasoned vet looking for new challenges, the Deck of Many Things is a useful tool. Available as part of the original 5E Player’s Handbook, this tool can be a blessing or a curse when used as intended. However, the extended physical edition of the Deck of Many Things, alongside the recently released Book of Many Things, can turn this tarot-like set of cards into a prediction of fates, an inciter of events, or even the means of building a one-shot D&D campaign.

When Does The Physical DnD Deck of Many Things Release

The Deck of Many Things Physical Bundle will be released on January 5, 2024. It can currently be pre-ordered as a physical + Digital bundle on the D&D Online Store for $109.99 USD.

The set, which was originally meant to ship in November 2023, has been delayed due to quality errors found in the initial print run. Those who pre-ordered the bundle will still receive their decks in January, and anyone wanting a copy can snag a copy before release to ensure they have it as soon as possible.

Can You Get DnD’s Book of Many Things Now

Yes, the digital copy is available via DnDBeyond. It can be purchased digitally on DnDBeyond for $29.99 USD.

Additionally, for those who have purchased the Physical + Digital pre-order ahead of the Deck of Many Things release date, you will gain access to your digital code immediately. This code can be redeemed on DnDBeyond at any time.

What is Included in the DnD Deck of Many Things Bundle

Players who purchase the Dungeons & Dragons Deck of Many Things Physical + Digital bundle will receive the following:

One Physical copy of The Book of Many Things

One Digital copy of The Book of Many Things

66-card Expanded Deck of Many Things

One Ornamental Box For The Deck of Many Things

80-page Hardback Companion Book for The Deck of Many Things

While waiting is always a struggle, Dungeons & Dragons products are an investment. Because of this, knowing Wizards of the Coast is putting in every effort to make physical items like the Deck of Many things as high-quality as possible is a reassurance for those grabbing one. The wait will be more than worth it for the adventures hidden within each card.