How to Get the Official D&D Baldur’s Gate 3 Character Sheets

Players who’ve been yearning to join their in-person campaign as Karlach or Astarion no longer have to homebrew their character sheets. Wizards of the Coast has released official Character Sheets for our favorite companions, and yes, they’re free.

Wizards of the Coast took to X (formerly Twitter) to let us know that we can live out our dreams of roleplaying as our favorite companions from Baldur’s Gate 3. We can now download official character sheets for all six primary companions: Lae’zel, Shadowheart, Gale, Wyll, Karlach, or Astarion. Here’s how you can get your hands on them and show up ready to roll next time your DM suggests you’ll need a backup character.

How to Access and Download Official Baldur’s Gate 3 Character Sheets

Image via Wizards of the Coast

If you want to take one of the Baldur’s Gate 3 companions for a spin at your next session, you can access their official character sheets at D&D Beyond, under the premade characters section.

You can preview the character sheets without creating an account, but you’ll need to set up a free account to use the interactive character sheet or export a fillable PDF. If you’re ready to play as one of the BG3 companions, here’s what you’ll need to do to use their official sheet on D&D Beyond.

First, scroll through the pre-made characters list towards the bottom, where you’ll find our companions. They aren’t listed by their names here, but rather by their class and race, so you’re looking for Human Wizard, Tiefling Barbarian, Githyanki Fighter, etc. However, you can easily recognize them by their familiar faces.

Under the character you want to play, click on the “Create” button. This will take you to D&D Beyond’s interactive character sheet tool, which lets you add conditions and track long and short rests with the press of a button. You can use this tool for your campaign if you like (and your DM allows).

If you prefer to download a PDF, you can do that by hitting “manage” at the top left, next to the character name at the top of the sheet. At the bottom of the menu sidebar that pops up, you’ll see the Export to PDF option. Clicking this will generate a nice, form-fillable PDF version of that character’s sheet that you can use digitally or print.

Now if you’ll excuse me, I’m off to propose replacing my current character with Shadowheart in our group’s current Wild Beyond the Witchlight campaign.