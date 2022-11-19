Are Koraidon and Miraidon shiny locked in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

Koraidon and Miraidon are the box legendaries in the new Pokemon Scarlet and Violet game, and these powerful beasts stay with you for a good majority of the game. Whether you’re riding on their backs while exploring Paldea, or sending them into the heat of battle, these legendary companions are here to stick with you and protect you, while also looking pretty sick. These are great designs for legendary Pokemon, but you might want to take their coolness to the next level.

Shiny Pokemon are a mysterious phenomenon where Pokemon have a different color palette. These Pokemon tend to be extremely rare with very low spawn rates, but there are players dedicated to shiny hunting Pokemon and building up a collection of oddly colored Pokemon. However, legendary Pokemon tend to be “shiny-locked,” meaning they are unable to be spawned as shiny without the use of hacks or third-party software.

Are Koraidon and Miraidon shiny-locked?

Unfortunately, the box legendaries in Scarlet and Violet are also shiny-locked. You cannot get a shiny version of Koraidon or Miraidon through legitimate means. If you really want these two awesome legendaries in their shiny variant, you’ll have to do so illegitimately or get someone to hack them in for you. Hacking Pokemon like this comes with some risks, however, and you might find yourself barred from online play if you do so.

As stated before, box legendaries tend to be shiny-locked, but previous legendary Pokemon have gotten their chance in the shiny spotlight. It’s possible Koraidon and Miraidon will have shiny variants in the future through events, mystery gifts, or through other games such as Pokemon Go. Therefore, while this pair of Pokemon aren’t able to have that extra shine you might want right now, that doesn’t mean it’s hopeless.