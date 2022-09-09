Are NBA 2K23 servers down? How to check NBA 2K server status

There is a given risk when playing the “always online” games that sometimes servers simply don’t work. There could be a variety of factors in play. It could be something as simple as server maintenance or a deployment of a patch, or it could be something more unfortunate, such as crashes, DDOS attacks, and other issues. Therefore, it is always a good idea to know how to check on a server’s status for a game, in the event when you have to troubleshoot any connection issues.

NBA2K are just such games, and the latest NBA2K23 is no different. There may be times when you can’t connect to the server or when one of the game modes is not working, so you might be wondering how to check the server status. In this article, we will explain how to do exactly that.

How to check when NBA2K servers are down?

Luckily for the players, 2K games and SEGA have made it fairly easy to check on their servers. All you have to do is simply follow the link to their status page, which will show you all of the information you might need. Their server status page is very robustly built, presenting you with not only the information on server status for all of their networks by platform, but you can also filter by each individual platform and game mode to get the full view of the situation. For example, if you are playing through Steam, you can navigate to that platform and check if your MyLeague or MyCareer server status is in the green.

Other than checking on their server page, it is always a good idea to also check the game’s social media handles, such as on Twitter and Facebook, which will usually post any updates or issues that their servers might be experiencing, or giving advance warning for any planned server maintenance.

