NBA 2K23 The City and MyPlayer: Season 1 rewards – All levels, items, and more
Back to The City for Year #3.
September means the start of NBA training camps, and traditionally, the release of the annual NBA 2K game. NBA 2K23 is here, and so is The City. The open-world environment, as well as The Rec, Club 2K, all the other main components are back, as is Seasons. Season 1 officially went live on the release of NBA 2K23, and it comes with new rewards for both MyPlayer, and for MyTeam. So, what’s on the docket for Season 1? Let’s take a look.
All NBA 2K23 The City: Season 1 rewards
|Level
|Reward
|1
|Season 1 Ball and T-Shirt
|2
|New Player Indicator
|3
|New New Jump Shot Meter
|4
|Winged Green Release
|5
|Season 1 Emote pack #1
|6
|Three MyTeam Tokens
|7
|Skill Boosts (10 Games)
|8
|Dr. Disrespect Black Steel Mullet + Headphones
|9
|Basketball and Siakam Banner
|10
|2XP Coin (30 Minutes)
|11
|#23 Mask
|12
|2K Breakthrough Gear (+1 to Inside Defense)
|13
|New Player Indicator
|14
|Season 1 Emote pack #2
|15
|2K15 and Zion Banners
|16
|Clear Facemask
|17
|MyTeam Shoe Pack
|18
|2XP Coin (60 Minutes)
|19
|2K Breakthrough Gear (+1 to Close Shot)
|20
|Dr. Disrespect Prototypes (Glasses)
|21
|Lamelo and Dynamic Duo Banners
|22
|Season 1 Emote pack #3
|23
|#23 Backpack
|24
|Gatorade Boosts (10 Games)
|25
|MyTeam Promo Pack
|26
|Season 1 Emote pack #4
|27
|Hakeem and Davis Banners
|28
|2XP Coin (120 Minutes)
|29
|Life Jacket
|30
|Mountain Dew Trike
|31
|2K Breakthrough Gear (+1 to Ball Handle)
|32
|Dr. Disrespect Showtime Vest
|33
|Season 1 Emote pack #5
|34
|Skill Boosts (10 Games)
|35
|MyTeam Limitless Pack
|36
|Jordan and Tatum Banners
|37
|2XP Coin (120 Minutes)
|38
|Season 1 Suit
|39
|Extra Badge Point
|40
|Four-Seater Golf Cart
Players can go to Seasons, and then Season Prizes in the MyCity Menu to claim these rewards. The Return of Heroes t-shirt will be unlocked right away. From that point, you’ll need to obtain XP in order to obtain the new rewards for Season 8 and raise that level again.
Season 1 is slated to end on October 21.