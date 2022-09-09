NBA 2K23 The City and MyPlayer: Season 1 rewards – All levels, items, and more

September means the start of NBA training camps, and traditionally, the release of the annual NBA 2K game. NBA 2K23 is here, and so is The City. The open-world environment, as well as The Rec, Club 2K, all the other main components are back, as is Seasons. Season 1 officially went live on the release of NBA 2K23, and it comes with new rewards for both MyPlayer, and for MyTeam. So, what’s on the docket for Season 1? Let’s take a look.

Related: NBA 2K23 MyTeam: Season 1 rewards – All levels, items, and more

All NBA 2K23 The City: Season 1 rewards

Level Reward 1 Season 1 Ball and T-Shirt 2 New Player Indicator 3 New New Jump Shot Meter 4 Winged Green Release 5 Season 1 Emote pack #1 6 Three MyTeam Tokens 7 Skill Boosts (10 Games) 8 Dr. Disrespect Black Steel Mullet + Headphones 9 Basketball and Siakam Banner 10 2XP Coin (30 Minutes) 11 #23 Mask 12 2K Breakthrough Gear (+1 to Inside Defense) 13 New Player Indicator 14 Season 1 Emote pack #2 15 2K15 and Zion Banners 16 Clear Facemask 17 MyTeam Shoe Pack 18 2XP Coin (60 Minutes) 19 2K Breakthrough Gear (+1 to Close Shot) 20 Dr. Disrespect Prototypes (Glasses) 21 Lamelo and Dynamic Duo Banners 22 Season 1 Emote pack #3 23 #23 Backpack 24 Gatorade Boosts (10 Games) 25 MyTeam Promo Pack 26 Season 1 Emote pack #4 27 Hakeem and Davis Banners 28 2XP Coin (120 Minutes) 29 Life Jacket 30 Mountain Dew Trike 31 2K Breakthrough Gear (+1 to Ball Handle) 32 Dr. Disrespect Showtime Vest 33 Season 1 Emote pack #5 34 Skill Boosts (10 Games) 35 MyTeam Limitless Pack 36 Jordan and Tatum Banners 37 2XP Coin (120 Minutes) 38 Season 1 Suit 39 Extra Badge Point 40 Four-Seater Golf Cart

Players can go to Seasons, and then Season Prizes in the MyCity Menu to claim these rewards. The Return of Heroes t-shirt will be unlocked right away. From that point, you’ll need to obtain XP in order to obtain the new rewards for Season 8 and raise that level again.

Season 1 is slated to end on October 21.