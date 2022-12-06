Are Paradox Pokémon shiny locked in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet? Answered

Shiny Pokémon are a valuable commodity in the Pokémon community. A rare form of Pokémon with alternate colors and difficult to catch, it’s no wonder why collectors foam at the mouth to get their favorite shiny Pokémon. However, some Pokémon in the game is unavailable to get as shiny, such as certain legendaries or overworld encounters. As a result, before starting your shiny hunt, it’s important to know which Pokémon are “shiny-locked” so you don’t waste your time.

A new type of Pokémon in the game, Paradox Pokémon, was introduced in the newest Pokémon games, Scarlet and Violet. These rare Pokémon seem like the exact kind of Pokémon to be shiny-locked. They are alternate, metallic forms of prior Pokémon, and their rarity might make players doubt if they can be found in the shiny form. However, shiny hunters don’t need to fear. Paradox Pokémon are not shiny-locked, and any Paradox Pokémon that spawn in the overworld can be shiny-hunted as normal.

Paradox Pokémon are alternate forms of Pokémon and resemble past or future forms of previous Pokémon. Time travel is a plot point in both Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, and we fight evolutions of Pokémon that resemble the ones we know today. For instance, Iron Bundle, found in Pokémon Violet, is a futurized version of today’s Delibird. These Pokémon are found in Area Zero, an area unlocked after clearing all three main story arcs and can be shiny-hunted using the usual methods.

To increase your chances of finding a shiny Pokémon, make sandwiches that increase your odds of finding a shiny Pokémon, utilize the auto-battle feature to quickly clear spawns of Pokémon, and obtain the Shiny Charm after completely filling out your Pokédex. By utilizing these methods, you can find a shiny Pokémon in no time, including one of your favorite Paradox forms.