The 10 best shiny Pokémon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Shiny hunting is a time-honored tradition in Pokémon. Finding a creature with a different color palette is extra special, especially when it’s already one of your favorite creatures. Not every shiny is as notable — some designs feel less exciting than others — but there are some real standouts in Scarlet and Violet. We’ve gathered 10 of the best ones here, but you’ll notice that the actual count is a bit more than that. We grouped together evolutions, and we stuck with mostly new additions since players will be familiar with some of the pre-existing shinies. See our picks below, in alphabetical order.

Related: The best shiny Pokémon in Pokémon Go

Flutter Mane

Image via The Pokémon Company

Flutter Mane is a Paradox form of Misdreavus, adding a Fairy type on top of the usual Ghost. Looking at the shiny, you might think it gets Poison typing too. That sort of sickly green isn’t common among shines, but it looks pretty great in this case.

Girafarig / Farigiraf

Image via The Pokémon Company

Girafarigs in Paldea evolve into Farigiraf, which gets a longer neck and a more hoodie-like appearance as the tail-face overtakes the head. What’s really nice about this shiny evolution is that uses the same pleasant blue from Girafarig. It’s a nice extra dash of color on top of an an already-strong pattern.

Great Tusk

Image via The Pokémon Company

The second Paradox form on this list is Great Tusk, an ancient species of Donphan. Funny enough, it also carries a similar green color palette to Flutter Mane. Both Great Tusk forms appear appropriately destructive, but the shiny looks like it leaves behind some lingering rot as it barrels across the landscape.

Iron Bundle

Image via The Pokémon Company

Our last Paradox pick is actually a future form: Iron Bundle, an offshoot of Delibird. All of the future Paradox forms have a robotic appearance, but Iron Bundle goes full chrome with its shiny, looking like a chibi version of a Power Rangers villain.

Klawf

Image via The Pokémon Company

Klawf is a crab; there’s no ambiguity there. People even eat its claws as one of the many meals you can order across Paldea. As such, it makes perfect sense for Klawf’s shiny to be blue, just like a real-life blue crab. It’s not often that such a natural pick is also a perfect contrast to a Pokémon’s standard color scheme.

Lechonk / Oinkologne

Image via The Pokémon Company

Lechonk is another natural pick for one of the best shinies. The fan-favorite truffle pig typically has a darker tone, but its shiny form is a perfect, yet appropriately normal-looking pink hog. That carries over into its evolution Oinkologne, whether you have the male or female form.

Shroodle / Grafaiai

Image via The Pokémon Company

Grafaiai and its pre-evolution Shroodle are also fan favorites, and their shinies are some of the best in Scarlet and Violet. Many shinies in the game have different-colored eyes and not much else, but even that single change stands out a lot more in little Shroodle. As for Grafaiai, its shiny almost looks like a negative of the standard form — quite fitting for its artsy inspiration.

Tarountula / Spidops

Image via The Pokémon Company

Tarountula is one of the first new Pokémon you’ll encounter in Paldea, and its shiny immediately stands out thanks to a strong contrast of colors. This continues when it evolves into Spidops. The standard upright spider already looks cool with its green-on-yellow color scheme, but the shiny pink-on-gray almost looks like Marvel’s Deadpool.

Toedscool / Toedcruel

Image via The Pokémon Company

Both of Scarlet and Violet’s convergent species made the list, starting with these spinoffs of Tentacool and Tentacruel. Toedscool stands out among the shinies from any Pokémon game, because it’s actually devoid of color — that’s a really rare look. It retains some of that in its evolved form, and the pinkish walking tentacles look rad too.

Wiglett / Wugtrio

Image via The Pokémon Company

Wiglett is the other convergent species here, and its shiny form already looks good — almost golden, even. When you look at the evolutions, that look becomes even more of a standout. Wugtrio has an inverse color scheme of Wiglett, trading the colors of its nose and body. When you line the two Wugtrio up, you see just how perfectly these two color schemes contrast in a classic red versus blue.