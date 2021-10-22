Are Path of Exile servers down? How to check the server status

Like most live-service titles, Path of Exile is prone to moments of instability where the servers might not be available or could be suffering issues around connection quality. If you are wondering if the servers are officially down or not, that depends entirely on what date and time it is. If it’s an official path day, then you will need to go through a period of maintenance while the patch is deployed.

The patch and maintenance session for the Scourge update will be taking place on October 22 at the below times.

The realm goes down and patching begins at Oct 22, 2021 10:00 AM PT

The servers go live at Oct 22, 2021 13:00 PM PT

If it is not a path day, and you wish to check if Path of Exile is down, the first place to check is the game’s official Twitter account. You can also use online services like IsItDownRightNow to check the status of the Path of Exile servers.

Unfortunately, the game does not have any official means of checking the server status, but the Twitter account is quite good at keeping the players up to date on what is happening with any server issues when they occur.