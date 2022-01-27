Are the Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel servers down? How to check

Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel is a new title from Konami that allows duelists to take on players from around the world, and the title features a litany of archetypes that TCG and anime fans will know from the franchise’s history. However, it’s important to note that the game will not be playable from time to time, due to instances in which the online servers have been taken down by the development team. These times can cause some confusion, but it might be for a reason. Here’s how you can check if the title is having any sustained issues, or whether the game is down for routine maintenance.

First off, make sure to check the Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel Twitter (@YGOMasterDuel) account. This account regularly gives updates regarding the game.

Second, it’s important to note that Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel, much like Duel Links, will be taken down for several hours periodically due to maintenance reasons. These sessions of maintenance typically last several hours, and it provides the developers an opportunity to fix various issues that arise with the game.

Usually. Master Duel will give notice to users a day or two before the maintenance session actually occurs. These messages can be found either on the rotating Topics section at the Main Menu, or at the ‘Notifications’ tab on the top-right portion of the home screen.

Make sure to take note of these messages, as doing so can save yourself from confusion.