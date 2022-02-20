Are there romance options in Horizon Forbidden West? Answered

Horizon Forbidden West gives us more of Aloy’s story, five years after we last saw her in action. The game is an early contender for Game of the Year for 2022, with plenty of people eager to return to the fight for the future. Plus, there are giant robot dinosaurs to fight, which is always the coolest.

Players might be curious if romance might be on the cards for Aloy. She’s already saved the world once, after all, so she has definitely earned a bit of happiness and respite. Many open-world games like Horizon Forbidden West give the option to pick your romantic partner, so it isn’t entirely outside the realm of possibility.

Horizon Forbidden West Romance Options?

The simple answer is no. There aren’t any romance options in Horizon Forbidden West just like there weren’t any romance options in the first game. While Aloy might engage in some mild flirtation at times, this isn’t a love story. It is a “beat up giant robots” story. Aloy is a woman on a mission and doesn’t have time for romance in this game.

There is always the possibility of romance in the inevitable sequel to Horizon Forbidden West, but until then we’ll all just have to turn to the mountain of fan-fiction for the series that exists on the Internet.