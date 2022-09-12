Are X Ranks in Splatoon 3? X Battle explained

If you are among the best-ranked players in Splatoon games, you have reached the point where the game places you in Rank X battles. This is a different set of ranking that relies on X Ranking instead of the usual rank meter you see before that point. This version of the competitive ladder resets every month, so you have to prove that you belong there continuously. Does X Ranking return in Splatoon 3?

Are X Ranks in Splatoon 3?

As of this writing, X Ranks are not in Splatoon 3 at launch, but they are coming to the game in a future free update. While they are returning, the way the system is handled has slightly been modified from what we know. X Rank will be earned and fought for in a mode called X Battle.

What is X Battle?

X Battle is a competitive mode that allows players that have reached at least the ranking S+0 or higher in Anarchy Battles. This mode runs separate from Anarchy Battles and decides your rank rather than having the X Rank decided directly in Anarchy Battles. With the monthly reset in Anarchy Battles, you need to have an Anarchy Battle ranking of at least S+10 at the end of the previous season to gain immediate access to X Battle in the next season. X Battle seasons last for three months at a time.

In X Battle, you will play the same modes as in Anarchy Battles, but this is a separate matchmaking process. You will still have access to Anarchy Battles if you want to go back to that. Like normal Anarchy Battles, you must sacrifice X Power, the new X Rank numerical system that decides your placement among other players. If you have reached the top 500 list of players that have the most X Power, you will be recognized.