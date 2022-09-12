How to play Rainmaker in Splatoon 3 Anarchy Battles

Anarchy Battles in Splatoon 3 is the game’s way of bringing a competitive ranked objective mode to offset the usual Turf War battles. The game mode and maps available are on a rotation, so be sure to pay attention to what you can play at the moment. Here is what you need to know about the Rainmaker mode in Splatoon 3 Anarchy Battles.

How does Rainmaker work in Splatoon 3?

The Rainmaker is a golden item that spawns in the middle of the map, and its location is always shown to all players. Your team wins if they take the Rainmaker to the goal in front of the opponent’s spawn area or have made it closer than the other team when time runs out. This time around, the mode operates a little differently than in the past.

Before picking up the Rainmaker, you need to fire into it to destroy the shield around it. A large influx of ink will grow until it explodes, letting you know you can grab it. When you have the item in hand, you can not use your normal abilities but can shoot the Rainmaker itself to protect yourself. It is essentially used like a launcher that needs to be charged up before it can fire.

Instead of running straight for the opponent’s goal, you first need to deliver the Rainmaker to any checkpoints before then. When it is placed, the shield recharges, and both teams need to fight to regain control of it.

Tips and tricks for Rainmaker in Splatoon 3

If the Rainmaker is making progress to the opponent’s goal, be sure to use Super Jump to get back to your team when you are splatted. In contrast, avoid using Super Jump when the Rainmaker is getting close to your spawn.

Cover as much area as possible in your ink color so your team has more movement abilities. Don’t focus solely on the objective. You can set yourself up for success with smart ink placement. You also will get your super back faster.

When a teammate has the Rainmaker, make a trail of ink for them to the next checkpoint while also protecting them from enemies. While they can shoot out ink, it is much more efficient for a teammate to help them in this area.

While you don’t really focus too much on your K/D ratio in Turf War, eliminating enemies is the true way to win this game. Whoever holds off the opposition better is likely to come away with a win.