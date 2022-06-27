Assassin’s Creed 12 Trials questions guide – Every 15th Anniversary Celebration question answered (updated weekly)

(Update June 27): The questions for Week 2 have been revealed, and they’re all about Assassin’s Creed Odyssey. Scroll down to the bottom of this guide to find the answers if you’ve already completed Week 1.

The 12 Trials for Assassin’s Creed is a series of questions only hardcore fans of the series will be able to answer. Each week, a new set of questions is presented, and fans must use their extensive knowledge to solve each and progress. This guide explains the answers to these questions, just in case, you can’t think of them for yourself.

How to play the 12 Trials

Anyone can answer the questions in the 12 Trials by visiting the official website. However, only those who log in with their Ubisoft Connect ID can see their score and receive rewards. We recommend doing this so that you benefit from the effort you put in. You’ll get the option to take part in giveaways and view the leaderboard after every set of questions. The final rewards will be given at the end of the twelve-week period.

What are the answers to the 12 Trials of Assassin’s Creed?

Image via Ubisoft

The following list contains the answers for every question in the 12 Trials as they appear weekly. The Trials take place over twelve weeks, so if you don’t see the answer for every week below, it’s likely that some questions still haven’t been published by Ubisoft yet.

Week 1 – Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Screenshot via Ubisoft

A brutal attack leaves young Eivor with vicious injuries and a title. Reveal the beast they defeated at the lake. – Wolf You stumble upon a chest, and feel it could open if you enter Eivor’s year of birth date, which is: – 847 Identify the Stealth Adrenaline skill in the Skill Tree to become an even deadlier assassin. – This answer requires you to move a small image around to find the Stealth Adrenaline skill. It’s the right-most node, so scroll over to the right and select it. Identify the reliable ally that has accompanied Eivor ever since their journey began. – Select the image on the right. Find two God favors with the lowest priority number to best your opponent and emerge victorious. – Thrymr’s Theft (top-right) and Var’s Bond (bottom-left). One of these Gods are not like the others. Prove your loyalty to the Norse Gods and find the imposter. – Hades At last! Excalibur is in your hands. Upon closer inspection, you notice the pattern on the child matches… – The image on the left with circles that have crosses inside of them. Synin was the Raven that accompanied Eivor throughout their saga. The name itself is derived from Syn, which means: – Vision You reminisce about the Order and the moment their leader was found. The music you heard then was: – Ragnarok – Twilight of the Gods After crossing the North Sea, Eivor sets foot in Ravensthorpe. The first building you decide to build here is: – Gunnar’s Forge, the building underneath the huge tree in the image. You can draw a line diagonally down and left from the tree to Gunnar’s Forge, which is by the main path and close to the primary entrance to Ravensthorpe from the docks.

Week 2 – Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

Before heading into battle, King Leonidas asks Dienekes if he ever did this activity with his son. What was it? – Fishing. The Spear of Leonidas. A mighty weapon broken by the King of Leonidas in which battle? – The Battle of Thermopylae. One of these mythical creatures asks deadly riddles. Choose correctly and live to tell the tale. – The Sphinx. The Adrestria set sail under several different flags. You recall that just before Kassandra, it was commanded by… – The cyclops of Kephallonia. An artifact unlike any other from Greece has appeared. Find it to claim it as your own. – The pyramid object on the bottom row. You look down at the map of Greece, and recall the lost city of Atlantis. Now, where was it… – Scroll down to the bottom right-hand corner of the image. There’s a long island here. Atlantis is the largest of the islands directly above this long island, on the left-hand side. A memorable piece of music which is heard during the iconic moment when – Kassandra finds her mother. The Legendary Amazon Armor set is finally complete. Select the piece that gives the wearer +25% critical damage. – Select the headpiece on Kassandra, the band around her head. Identify one of the worshippers of the Bloodline to successfully infiltrate the Cult of Kosmos. – Select the face on the branch that’s directly to the right of the central image. A fateful meeting between Kassandra and Layla that took place in Atlantis. Upon meeting, Kassandra became old because… – She handed over the staff of Hermes.

Week 3: July 4

Week 3’s questions go live on July 4. We’ll update this guide as soon as they’re available.