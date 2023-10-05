In Assassin’s Creed Mirage, players will take on a smaller story that’s more refined than previous entries. It’s a linear adventure through Basim’s story, but it still has a fairly large open world for everyone to explore between missions.

As players should expect, every region of the open world has a set of collectibles. These range from those with story implications to ones that add historical context to the world. One of the most common is lootable chests, which are scattered all over the place.

All Lootable Chest Locations in The Wilderness Region in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Image via Ubisoft

Below, we’ve outlined all the lootable chests we’ve found in the Wilderness region in Assassin’s Creed Mirage. This is the massive expanse around Baghdad, where players start the game and can spend a huge chunk of time.

The story starts in this region, though players aren’t aware of it at the time, and will pick up from there once again after players make a trip to Alamut. If players don’t want to find themselves searching fo resources so they can get crucial upgrades later on, they should take note and grab as many of these chests as they can. They’re also incredibly important for hitting 100% completion.

***This guide is in progress and we will be adding more chests as we find them in Assassin’s Creed Mirage***