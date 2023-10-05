Assassin’s Creed Mirage: All Lost Book Locations

Al-Jahiz is an author who looks after the Library at the House of Wisdom in Assassin’s Creed Mirage, and he wants you to collect a selection of books while you’re out exploring the city of Baghdad. Doing so will earn you rewards to help with upgrading your weapons and outfits, making Basim more powerful as the story progresses. And thankfully, you won’t have to cover any late return fees.

The Lost Books in Assassin’s Creed Mirage are spread across numerous regions, and knowing where to look can take up quite a bit of time. There is even a secret book that you can discover which isn’t on the checklist. Here is where you can find all the Lost Books locations in Assassin’s Creed Mirage and where to return them.

Where to Find All Lost Books Locations in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Screenshot by Gamepur

From your Investigation screen, there will be an area allocated for Al-Jahiz, where the objective is to ‘Return the books to the House of Wisdom‘. Each time you find a book location in Assassin’s Creed Mirage, you can bring it back to Al-Jahiz at the Library, and he will reward you with a handful of crafting and upgrade materials. There are six books in total to collect to complete this objective.

Book Map Location Where to Find Nestorian Monastery, Harbiyah Southwest of the Great Mosque, Harbiyah Southwest of the Tomb of Zubaydah, Abbasiyah Tuesday Market, Wilderness West of Harbor Camp, Karkh Palace of the Green Dome, Round City

Assassin’s Creed Mirage Secret Lost Book Location (Kitab al-Azif / The Book of the Dead)

Screenshot by Gamepur

There is a secret lost book found in the southeast Wilderness at the historical site Selucia-on-the-Tigris. This is also around the location where you can solve the Reap from the Ruins Enigma. My advice would be to fast-travel to Jarjaraya, then jump on your mount to make the trek to the Ruins, as it’s quite a way off from most other landmarks in Assassin’s Creed Mirage.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you get to the Ruins, there will be a breakable section of wood on the ground. You’ll need to climb the nearby ladder, and this will take you to a flammable vase. You then have to platform across the pillars with the vase in your hands to get close enough to throw the vase at the breakable wood back on the ground. Once this has been destroyed, it will reveal a book called Kitabl al-Azif.

Screenshot by Gamepur Screenshot by Gamepur

If you return the book to Al-Jahiz, he will tell you this book is also known as the Book of the Dead, and you’ll get the Monstrous talisman for bringing it to him. At this point in time, I don’t know if there is anything more to finding this book, but I get the feeling that there could be. We will update this guide if more details are uncovered.

Where to Return Lost Books in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Screenshot by Gamepur

Any collected books can be given to Al-Jahiz at the House of Wisdom Library, located in the west of Yasiriyah. Each time you return a book, you’ll receive supplies that can be used alongside any schematics you have for upgrading your weapons or outfits. These upgrade schematics can be found across the Round City inside of Gear Chests.