Assassin’s Creed Mirage: How to Get Al-Jahiz’s House Gear Chest – Hidden One Outfit

Al-Jahiz is an author who can be found at the library of the House of Wisdom in Assassin’s Creed Mirage. Any Lost Books that you discover can be returned to him for a reward, but Al-Jahiz’s House in the Round City also contains a Gear Chest with an item that is worth seeking out.

This Gear Chest in the house is blocked off though, and you’ll need to figure out how to get inside which requires solving a small platforming puzzle. Here is what you need to know about the Gear Chest in Al-Jahiz’s House and how to get it.

How to Get Al-Jahiz’s House Gear Chest in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Screenshot by Gamepur

Al-Jahiz’s House is located in the Round City of Baghdad, which is the central ring and the last area you should explore in Assassin’s Creed Mirage. If you don’t have a Synchronization Point in this district, there are some limited sections on the outside of the wall that you can scale. The other alternative is to run through one of the main gates, but these are guarded and you’ll most likely be attacked for passing the checkpoint. If this happens you’ll need to hide and become undetected.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The house itself is on the west side of the Round City, close to the center of the Green Dome building, and you can use your eagle vision to pinpoint the exact location of the Gear Chest. Once here you’ll want to navigate to the roof of the building where you will discover a breakable roof section. Drop down one level to the north side and you will see some flammable vases. Pick up one vase and keep heading north toward the two stacks of moveable platforms.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Place the vase nearby and you need to position these platforms so you can jump to the building to the west with the vase in your hands. I used the small box in the area as a starting point, with a space between each platform.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you have reached the west building, turn to the left and you’ll see a rope that is attached to the roof of Al-Jahiz’s House. With the vase cross this rope and you will be at the breakable section again. You’ll want to either place the vase next to this section and throw a dagger at the vase to trigger an explosion, or just throw the vase at the breakable section of the roof. Be careful not to get too close, or you might hurt yourself and be set on fire.

Once the section has been destroyed and the fire has stopped, drop inside the house and head down one level where you will find the Gear Chest for Al-Jahiz’s House. When I opened this I received the Hidden One Outfit, which provides additional Focus Chunks for stealth kills.