Assassin’s Creed Mirage: How to Get the Scholar’s Estate Gear Chest & Key – Abbasid Knight Sword Upgrade Schematic

If you want to upgrade your weapons and outfits in Assassin’s Creed Mirage then you’ll have to go searching around for Gear Chests. With 30 chests to discover there are a variety of different ways to customize Basim’s loudout.

The Scholar’s Estate is one of the locations that is home to a Gear Chest, however, it is one of the rare few that requires a key to unlock it. Here is where you can find the Gear Chest in the Scholar’s Estate, and the key to open it for a reward.

Related: Assassin’s Creed Mirage Complete Guide: Collectibles, Quests, Mysteries & Trailer

How to Find the Scholar’s Estate Gear Chest

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Scholar’s Estate is located in the Abbasiyah region of the city, just between Kufa Gate and Hammam, but slightly to the south. The location should be clear of enemies if you’re early enough into the story, making it an easy run-through. However, be vigilant if you’re further along, as there could now be guards in the area.

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you scan the location with Eagle Vision or use Enkidu, you’ll be able to see which building the Gear Chest is in. There is a breakable window on the east side of the building on the second floor that you can smash open with your sword.

Once inside turn to the left and you’ll find two bookcases that need to be moved out of the way to create a path. First, grab the one along the wall and move it to the left. Next, you have to pull the other towards you so that it makes an opening.

Screenshot by Gamepur

This will reveal the Gear Chest for the Scholar’s Estate, but it is locked and requires a key to open it.

How to Find the Scholar’s Estate Gear Chest Key

Screenshot by Gamepur

On the desk in the room you’re currently in, you’ll find a note that is asking for the key to be returned to the storage room. This is the key to the Scholar’s Estate Gear Chest. You’re free to loot the rest of the building, but once you’re done head back outside to the main courtyard – either through the window you came in, or out the door downstairs.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Proceed southeast to the adjacent building and up to the second floor. There should be a barred door in front of you that is locked from the other side. I spent more time than I should have searching around to try and find a way through this, but it turns out that the door around the corner to this room is unlocked.

Screenshot by Gamepur

From the barred door follow the building around to the left – don’t go right, this was my mistake – and at the back you’ll come across an unlocked door. Once inside look to the left for the key sitting on the table. There is also a chest in this room that you can loot. Open the chest, unlock the barred door, and head back to the Gear Chest to open it with the key you found. I received the Abbasid Knight Sword Upgrade Schematic from the Scholar’s Estate Gear Chest, which gives Basim extra damage for light attacks when his health drops below a certain threshold.