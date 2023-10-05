There are dozens of challenges in Assassin’s Creed Mirage for players to complete. These might be for trophies, part of Ubisoft Connect’s tasks, or self-imposed rules that players put on themselves for a playthrough.

One of the most complex early Ubisoft Connect challenges requires players to assassinate enemies from corner cover. The thing is, the game doesn’t explain how to do this. So players are left to flounder, wondering how the mechanic works.

How to Perform Assassinations From Corner Cover in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Screenshot by Gamepur

To perform an assassination from corner cover in Assassin’s Creed Mirage, players need to position Basin on the corner of a wall, where enemies could walk up to him without seeing him. Then, they must whistle or do something else to draw an enemy to Basim and the wall he’s hiding behind.

When the enemy is close enough to trigger the Assassinate prompt, players should hit the relevant button and assassinate the enemy. This causes Basim to kill the enemy and drag them around the corner to hide their body.

Even though this is a stealthy kill, Basim can still be spotted while doing it. When we were working our way through the Dur-Kurigalzu caves, we took out almost every foe with a corner cover assassination. Since there were enemies in the distance looking in Basim’s direction as he performed the kill, he was almost spotted.

Luckily, almost getting spotted just draws enemies to Basim. It’s actually a great way to work through enemies in a close space at a steady pace. Basim is a fast killer and will hide bodies quickly enough that no one should be able to see him and alert the rest of the foes in an area. If players unlock the Auto-Collect skill early, they’ll be able to benefit from all the loot enemies killed in this way without needing to stop to pick it up.

How to Complete The Blind Spot Ubisoft Connect Challenge in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Screenshot by Gamepur

To complete the Blind Spot Ubisoft Connect challenge in Assassin’s Creed Mirage, players must perform a total of 10 assassinations from corner cover. By following the method we’ve outlined above, players will be able to complete this challenge quickly and earn 25 Dirham and 25 XP for the Ubisoft Connect Store.

With the XP and Dirham they can earn from these challenges, players can unlock exclusive outfits for Basim. There are also unique eagle skins and other cosmetics that can be purchased using this earnable currency through Ubisoft Connect. Players should ensure they link their usual account to Assassin’s Creed Mirage to take advantage of all the XP they’ve earned from other Ubisoft titles.