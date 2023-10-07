Assassin’s Creed Mirage’s trophies and achievements are shrouded in mystery for the most part. The requirements for getting many of them are hidden, and those that aren’t just sound insane until players are a good way into the game.

One of the craziest and most challenging achievements to pick up is the Nortorious Achievement. It requires players to stay at maximum notoriety for 10 minutes, which is no easy feat, as all those with a few hours in the game will know.

Related: Assassin’s Creed Mirage Complete Guide: Collectibles, Quests, Mysteries & Trailer

How to Stay at Maximum Notoriety for 10 Minutes in Assassin’s Creed Mirage & Get the Notorious Trophy/Achievement

Screenshot by Gamepur

To stay at maximum notoriety for 10 minutes in Assassin’s Creed Mirage, players need to kill as many soldiers around Baghdad as possible, drawing more heat from the authorities as they do. Getting caught pickpocketing will also increase notoriety, helping players reach the maximum level faster.

Even being recognized as notoriety grows, triggering a chase, then escaping will raise notoriety. The more that the guards are wary of Basim, the higher notoriety will rise. Of course, the key to keeping it high is not ripping down wanted posters or spending tokens to decrease it. As players should expect, that will pull notoriety much lower and make it easier to move around Baghdad. That’s not what players want for this specific achievement.

Players can track if they’re at the maximum level of notoriety by watching the meter on the bottom right-hand side of the screen. Once the meter reaches the third circle, players have reached the maximum level of notoriety.

When players have hit this level, they just need to keep Basim alive for 10 minutes. Guards won’t necessarily attack him on sight, but it’s certainly better to stay away from them. Due to the high notoriety, soldiers will see Basim and know he’s a criminal almost instantly, leading to a lot of unwanted fights.

The Notorious trophy/achievement will pop automatically after 10 minutes have passed with maximum notoriety. When we got it, we didn’t realize we were at maximum notoriety and thought the meter at the bottom of the screen had to be completely red. That’s not the case, though. It only needs to have changed the three circles to red to trigger the correct wanted level.