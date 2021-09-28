Astria Ascending difficulty guide – how to change difficulty, see creature stats, and more

Astria Ascending can be a rather challenging game and fights can be outright ridiculous. Noises can end up taking down a party in one round and bosses may get the upper hand with certain abilities. Luckily, there is a way you can make things easier if you’re struggling to pull out a win.

There is a simple and quick way to change the difficulty. Begin by heading to the menu screen, open settings, select battle, and change the battle difficulty. You’ll have four settings to choose from – Very Easy, Easy, Normal, and Hard – and each one drastically changes the flow of combat.

Normal is the standard difficulty setting and is pretty challenging. Whereas Easy and Very Easy reduce the amount of damage caused by enemies and increase the party’s damage and healing output. Hard is for players who seek a genuine challenge and should not be chosen lightly. There is no shame in lowering the difficulty to get past a particularly tough enemy. The difficulty setting can be changed throughout the game when you’re not in combat.

The most troublesome aspect of the difficulty is in Astria’s combat. It’s all about strategy and knowing which element your enemy is weak against. Hitting an enemy with an attack they’re weak to builds your pool of Focus points. They are used to empower your attacks so you hit harder. However, knowing creature weaknesses is at first a guessing game, but there are strategies you can use to gain the upper hand.

Characters can learn the Scan ability and use it on enemies to learn their immunities, resistances, and weaknesses. Another way to gain insight into opponents is to use the game’s journal. Head to the menu, open the journal, and select monsters. From here, you’ll be able to see a complete list of every creature you’ve defeated in your playthrough, complete with its stats. You can also activate the see weaknesses indicator in settings to allow you to see what enemies are weak to while you’re fighting them.

Astria Ascending’s combat can be unforgiving and might end with you having to constantly visit the load last save screen. These tips are a way to ensure you get past whatever hurdle is in your way.