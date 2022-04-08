Back 4 Blood Sharice guide – Abilities, weapons, tips and tactics

Sharice is one of the two new Cleaners added to the cast of Back 4 Blood in the Tunnels of Terror expansion. She is a defensive character who passively makes her team more durable, helping you pull through high-difficulty runs. Her passive Armor generation ability scales with the difficulty of each map, as facing more Mutations increases the odds of getting more Armor. This guide covers everything you need to know about Sharice in Back 4 Blood.

Weapons and abilities

Sharice’s signature weapon is the Fire Axe. This is the hardest-hitting melee weapon in Back 4 Blood, but its downward swing attack animation makes it a poor choice for clearing Ridden hordes. The Fire Axe is better for targetting Mutation weak points, which is ultimately what you would want to do with Sharice anyway. Her starting gun is the UMP45, a middle-of-the-line SMG with decent accuracy.

Her personal passive ability is 25% Trauma resistance and the ability to find Armor Plates scattered around the map. Armor Plates are a new consumable item introduced in the Tunnels of Terror expansion and do not spawn if Sharice is not present on the team. When Sharice’s team breaks the armored weak points of Mutations, there is a chance of Armor Plates dropping.

Sharice’s team passive is 25% bolstered health, which increases all players’ maximum health cap to 125 for the purposes of temporary health. That means that receiving temporary health beyond 100 does not result in overkill, letting you use your Pain Meds more liberally.

Tips and best cards

Sharice is a Back 4 Blood Cleaner you definitely want to have on your team for higher difficulty runs, because everything in her kit allows your team to survive longer and defy the odds. Higher difficulties also spawn more Ridden with Armored weak points, which means more opportunities for Armor Plates.

To Sharice, Breakers are simply Armor delivery systems. Image by Turtle Rock

Sharice’s Trauma Resistance is a boon on higher difficulty and solo runs where you can’t always avoid taking damage. She is also good for temporary health builds, and naturally synergizes with the new card Pumped Up (5 bonus health, 20% slower temporary health decay, and an additional Pain Meds item spawns on each map) and Amped Up (everyone on your team gains 50 temporary health when exiting safe rooms), although such builds take very little advantage of her Trauma resistance, as temporary health damage does not generate Trauma. If you would like to try playing around with temporary health cards, we have a couple of example decks prepared that work pretty well.

Beyond that, Sharice doesn’t have a niche and thus doesn’t nudge you toward a particular playstyle. She’s just a solid all-rounder that doesn’t require communication or coordination, which makes her a perfect solo queue pick in Back 4 Blood.