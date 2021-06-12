Backbone locker puzzle guide

The first act of Backbone is fairly straightforward. There are some challenging puzzles, but none of them come close to the locker puzzle. This section tasks you with figuring out the code for a door by using nothing but a collection of papers that have been taped to a locker door. This guide will explain how you uncover this code and include a reference for the right numbers if you can’t work it out for yourself.

How do you solve the locker puzzle in Backbone?

Screenshot by Gamepur

The locker in question has several images taped to it. There are also four pieces of paper with holes in them and a sequence of shapes in the top left-hand corner of the locker door. You need to use the pieces of paper with holes as you would if you were decoding a message 50 years ago. Find the photos or scraps that match the size of the pieces of paper, then move the paper over those scraps or photos. You should see a number and shape emerge through the holes once you’ve covered up the images.

Once you’ve got all the numbers and their corresponding shapes, you need to type them according to the locker code. For reference, this is square, circle, diamond, triangle. It took us a while to figure this one out. The only tip we’ll offer is that you’ll need to use your best judgment when figuring out which shape each number corresponds to.

What is the locker puzzle code in Backbone?

Screenshot by Gamepur

For those of you who just want the code so you can carry on with the game, you need to type in 0451. Press the enter button on-screen, and the door will open.