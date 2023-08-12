Baldur’s Gate 3: How to Find and Rescue Mol in BG3

After rescuing Mol in Act 1 from a bunch of harpies at the beach, she won’t stay safe for long. During Act 2, she gets whisked away during Marcus’ ambush to the Last Light Inn. By heading downstairs, many of the Tiefling kids will be worried about her whereabouts, emphasizing that she’s their family. So, just like with many other refugees and missing Tieflings, it’s time to find out where she’s been taken to.

Baldur’s Gate 3: Where to Find Mol in BG3?

Screenshot by Gamepur

Well, it turns out this side quest will sit in the quest journal for quite some time. Mol is not lost around the Shadow-Cursed Lands, trapped in Moonrise Towers, or inside one of the Mind Flayer Colony pods. In fact, you won’t be able to reach her until Act 3 kicks in.

Once Baldur’s Gate Lower City is unlocked, look for Mol in the Guildhall. This place is related to Jaheira’s Companion Quest, The High Harper, and the pursuit of the Stone Lord. It seems that Mol has joined the Guild’s ranks and has made a name for herself among them.

Baldur’s Gate 3: How to Find the Guildhall Location in BG3?

The Guildhall is located in the mid-eastern portion of the Lower City map in Baldur’s Gate 3. There are two ways to get in: through the front or back door.

How to Gain Access to the Guildhall Through the Lower City in BG3

Screenshot by Gamepur

To gain access to the Guildhall in Baldur’s Gate 3, earn their favor by taking their side against the Stone Lord. In Rivington’s beach, left to the South Span Checkpoint, the Guild and the Stone Lord followers will be having a dispute over some cargo. Choose to take the Guild’s side to earn their favor and some coin.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once the Lower City is accessible, use the Heapside Strand waypoint to teleport near the Guildhall. From there, head northeast toward the dead end cornered by houses. After helping them out, the guard will welcome you into the Guildhall.

How to Sneak into the Guildhall Through the City Sewers in BG3

The other way to get into the Guildhall is through the City Sewers. Though there are many entrances, follow these steps to find the easiest one.

Visual Reference Step From the Baldur’s Gate waypoint, head past the statue and take a left toward the path with the stairs. Then, take a second left and look for a manhole on the floor. Enter it to access the City Sewers. Once inside the Sewers, head through the entrance on the left, then keep walking forward. Walk past the cranium rat and take the door to the left. After interacting or taking care of Orin’s followers, take a left to follow the wooden platform. Walk past the entrance and deactivate the lever to dissipate the Noxious Fumes. It can be shot from afar. z Stand in front of the lever and jump to the room upstairs. Take a right and follow the path upstairs until running into a door that reads “No Exit, No Entry.” Lockpick it to access the Guildhall in BG3.

Note that, since I walked through the main entrance, it’s not clear how the and Guild its leader will react to someone breaking into their lair. In any case, why not Long Rest before waltzing right into potential trouble?