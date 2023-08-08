Baldur’s Gate 3: How to Rescue Wulbren & Tieflings in BG3

When you arrive at the Last Light Inn in Baldur’s Gate 3, not everything is going well for the folks who have made it through the Shadow Curse. Many of the tieflings that made it out of the Emerald Grove were captured by the cultists of the Absolutes, and you know from your time in the Underdark that Wulbren, a gnome, is also at Moonrise Tower.

You’ll have a chance to rescue both of these parties, but you’ll need to be careful to do it. The Absolutes will only listen to you if you’re willing to play their game to sneak inside, and when you do, rescuing everyone can be challenging. Here’s what you need to know about how to Rescue Wulbren and the tieflings in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Where to Find Moonrise Tower in Baldur’s Gate 3

Screenshot by Gamepur

The first step to rescuing Wulbren and the tieflings is to find Moonrise Tower. It will be on the south side of the Underdark, to the southwest of the Last Light Inn. You’ll need to pass through a city covered in the Shadow Curse. However, in Baldur’s Gate 3, the Absolutes have found a way the traverse the dark without being attacked by the curse, and it comes from the Moonlight lanterns they use. They have these lanterns surrounding their tower, protecting them. You might encounter Malus Thorm, Gerringothe Throm, and Thisobald Thorm in this town.

When you arrive at the entrance of Moonrise Tower, I advise you to proceed to the east and make your way down to the lower part of Moonrise Tower. You want to make your way down here because this is where the prison entrance is. You might be stopped by a cultist guard when you get down there, but after a Skills Check to prove that you belong there, you can freely pass and explore this area. In my Baldur’s Gate 3 playthrough, I found that this was the best way to reach this area, but you can also do it from inside Moonrise Tower and go through the standard entrance.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Where to Find Wulbren’s Hammer in Baldur’s Gate 3

When you arrive inside the prison, several guards are patrolling the hallways of this area. So long as you don’t attack them, steal, or cause trouble, they should let you walk freely in the area. You’ll find that when you arrive on the east side of the prison, you’ll find Wulbren and the tieflings inside of cells. For my Baldur’s Gate 3 playthrough, all the tieflings and gnomes were in separate cells but in the same general location.

You can try attempting to talk to the gnomes or the tieflings, but the guards might have a problem. Thankfully, there’s a Skill Check for you to ignore that guard, so make sure to talk to both groups with a character with high Charisma, Deception, and Persuasion Skill Checks. The goal is to prepare the tieflings for the gnomes, and Wulbren needs your help getting his hammer. It’s at the center tower, where the Warden often patrols.

Screenshot by Gamepur

There are a few ways you can get Wulbren’s hammer from the Warden’s tower. I did it in my Baldur’s Gate 3 playthrough by waiting for the Warden to leave the tower and then having my character with the highest Stealth checks sneak up to the top of the tower and grab the hammer. A Scrying Eye will patrol this area, but if your character has Sneak Attack, or they can take out the eye in one turn without anyone nearby, it shouldn’t be a problem. You can then find Wulbren’s hammer on the table.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you have the hammer, bring it back to Wulbren. He’ll thank you for doing so, and say he’s ready to go whenever you are. Before telling him his plan, in my Baldur’s Gate 3 playthrough, I told him to wait, told the tieflings what to do, and then handled the guards.

How to Clear Out Moonrise Tower Prison Guards in Baldur’s Gate 3

How you can take out the guards in Moonrise Tower Prison in Baldur’s Gate 3 can vary. For example, for my first attempt, I told Wulbren to go forward with this plan, and he asked me to protect him. He used his hammer to break through the back wall and then attempted to do so for the tieflings. However, the Warden and the guards noticed far too early, forcing the gnomes to run to the boats outside their walls, and my group had to protect the tieflings who escaped their cells to go through the gnome’s cells.

Screenshot by Gamepur

All this happened while the guards rushed after us, fighting us and the tieflings and preventing the escape. The attempt did not go over well. A direct approach for this Baldur’s Gate 3 encounter is not advised because of how much is happening. There was a better way to handle this situation.

Starting from where I spoke with Wulbren, I asked him to wait and then went to the Warden’s tower. I closed the doors and had all of my characters stealth before attacking the Warden. At the time, my Baldur’s Gate 3 group was level 7, and the Warden was level 9, but we could take her down in two quick turns. Thankfully, no one noticed because everyone was in stealth, and we kept the doors locked. I also removed the body with Karlach and threw it into the back pit.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Now, the final thing was to deal with the patrolling guards. Watching their patrols, I noticed how far away they got from each other. I went to the west side of the prison and had one of the guards alone with my party. I then cast Minor Illusion to lure it over the edge and had Karlach kick the guard into the pit surrounding the tower. No one could tell I had killed the guard, who was gone. I could do this with each of the guards guarding the walls of Moonrise Towers before telling Wulbren to begin his plan.

Screenshot by Gamepur

How to Escape With Wulbren & Tieflings in Baldur’s Gate 3

With all of the guards gone, inform Wulbren that he can begin his plan, and everything should be fine in your Baldur’s Gate 3 playthrough. Wulbren will break the wall in his cell and the tiefling’s cell, and everyone will make their way to the back of the boats. Approach Wulbren at the boats, and let him know that you can go with him so you can lead him back to the Last Light Inn. He’ll be surprised there’s somewhere safe that you can go in this fog, but he’ll agree.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you arrive, everyone will be happy that you’ve returned with the gnomes and the tieflings from Moonrise Tower. Make sure to speak with all of the tieflings, and now you’ll have to track down where Roland went in your Baldur’s Gate 3 playthrough.