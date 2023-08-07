Baldur’s Gate 3: Should You Buy Mattis’ Key in BG3?

Mattis is a crafty tiefling in Baldur’s Gate 3. He offers an array of items for you to buy in the Emerald Grove, but he later appears in the Light Light Inn when ou make your way to the Underdark, and you’re faced with trying to save against the deadly shadow curse.

While speaking with Mattis, he tells you about a secret key that Mol gave him. It’s an extra special key that he wants to reserve for only trusted customers, and your character can offer to buy it, but it costs a lot of gold. Should you buy the key from Mattis in Baldur’s Gate 3?

What Happens When You Buy Mattis’ Key in Baldur’s Gate 3?

Screenshot by Gamepur

Mattis in the Light Inn offers his various wares during your Baldur’s Gate 3 campaign. If you talk with him while Karlach and Wyll are in your party, they will share their adventures with the young tiefling. Mattis is a huge fan of Karlach, having watched her fight against demons in Avernus.

While talking with Mattis, he will talk about a special key that Mol has him holding onto. When you bring it up, there’s an opportunity for you to purchase it, but it costs a pretty penny: 1,000 Gold coins. If you have the gold for it, I recommend picking to grab the key, which turns out to be a Tower-Shaped Key.

Screenshot by Gamepur

What Does Mattis’ Key Open in Baldur’s Gate 3?

The way you use the Tower-shaped Key is a little out of the way in Baldur’s Gate 3. I discovered I could use it in the hidden entrance at the Mason Guild, to the southwest of the Last Light Inn. I was not looking to unlock this area but instead attempting to complete Karlach’s side quest and track down the infernal iron she needed to repair her infernal heart. The hidden area is the basement of the Mason Guild, underneath the hatch in the back of the room.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you get into the basement, make your way up the stairs. Hopefully, your characters have a high enough Perception check to find the keyhole, and then you use the Tower-Shaped Key you get from Mattis to open the door.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The area is, unfortunately, heavily guarded with plenty of traps and things for you to disarm. I recommend bringing a character with a high Sleight Of Hand check, and several disarm and lockpicking kits. There’s a hidden area after the initial traps, with a Wraith and a Shadow for you to fight, which also leads to a handful of items and loot for you to grab.

Is Mattis’ Key Worth It in Baldur’s Gate 3?

Overall, although the price for Mattis’ key is steep, but the Tower-Shaped key is a worthwhile purchase. It leads to several hidden secrets about Moonrise Tower, and there are several things to loot inside of the hidden area. For my Baldur’s Gate 3 campaign, I thought it was worthwhile, and I was glad to have purchased it. Mattis is a good merchant.