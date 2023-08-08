Baldur’s Gate 3: Should You Bring Jaheira With You or Have Her Stay With The Harpers?

When you reach the final battle against Moonrise Tower in Baldur’s Gate 3, Jaheira will go on ahead of you to take the battle to the Absolute cultists. She and her harpers carved a path through the first line of defense, but they need to secure the tower. Before you head up to battle against Ketheric Thorm, there’s a chance to ask if Jaheira wants to join you in this fight.

Initially, Jaheira wants to stay behind and work together with her harpers. However, if you choose the correct dialogue choices and insist she join you, she’ll go with you. Should you bring Jaheir with you to fight Kehteric Thorm, or should she stay behind with her Harpers in Baldur’s Gate 3?

What Happens When Jaheira Joins You in Baldur’s Gate 3

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you want Jaheira to join your party, ask her before you go up to Moonrise Tower. You can do this before the final part of this area in Baldur’s Gate 3, but she will initially want to stay behind with the Harpers. When she makes this request, tell her that, “Ketheric is a Formidable foe. I have need of a formidable ally.” After saying this, Jaheira joins your party. It is important to note that she does not become a full party member, but a companion that follows your character and aids them in battle. You will see her if you decide to save the Nightsong.

After unlocking Jaheiras an ally during this battle, you’ll be able to control her throughout your time in Moonrise Tower. She’s a helpful ally, as she’s a level 8 Druid, capable of doing a handful of spells that are extremely effective in these close encounters, especially if you’re trying to overwhelm the enemy during this important arc in Baldur’s Gate 3.

However, you can lose Jaheira during this fight. When she fights with you, there’s an opportunity for the enemy to overwhelm her, and she’ll perish in the fight.

What Happens When Jaheira Stays With The Harpers in Baldur’s Gate 3

The alternative to not taking Jaheira with you is that you cannot control her in this fight. She’ll be a green ally, and the Baldur’s Gate 3 AI will control her, dictating all of her actions. If you don’t want to manage her during this encounter, it is a good idea to prevent yourself from having to manage a fifth party member, especially with how many enemies you have to fight.

Should You Take Jaheira With You To Fight Ketheric Throm in Baldur’s Gate 3?

Regardless of your decision, Jaheira will take part in this major battle against Ketheric Thorm and the Moonrise Tower disciples. I found it better not to control Jaheria, allowing her to cut through the battlefield as the AI saw fit. Plus, my Baldur’s Gate 3 companions were up to the challenge of fighting a majority of those enemies and didn’t need to worry about her.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Again, similar to controlling her, it is possible for Jaheria to fall in this battle. You want to make sure to keep her alive during this fight, primarily because she’s a worthwhile asset in your game. Ultimately, this decision is asking if you want to control Jaheria for this fight in Baldur’s Gate 3, and it did not seem to ultimately matter for my playthrough.