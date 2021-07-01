Battlefield 2042 Pre-order bonuses, editions, and where to buy

The hype for Battlefield 2042 is real, and people are eagerly awaiting the release of the next entry in DICE’s long-running first-person shooter series. The game will be returning to the modern-day to pit up to 128 players against each other in combat on a terrifying scale.

Battlefield 2042 will be releasing on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox, and will feature a host of game modes, weapons, vehicles, and Specialist for players to use. The game will not contain a single player campaign, instead focusing on integration with multiplayer to tell the story.

Battlefield 2042 will be available on all platforms on October 22.

Pre-order bonuses

Pre-order the title on any platform, and any version, will net you the following:

Baku ACB-90 Epic Melee Takedown Knife

Mr. Chompy Epic Weapon Charm

Landfall Player Card Background and Old Guard Tag

Early access to the open beta

People who pre-order the game at Best Buy will get an exclusive steelbook.

Battlefield 2042 Standard Edition

The standard edition will include just the game for your chosen platform. Digitally, the game will be available from Steam, Epic Games, Origin, the PlayStation Store, and the Xbox Store.

Battlefield 2042 Gold Edition

Ordering the Gold Edition will get you all the usual pre-order bonuses, and the following:

Year 1 Pass: 4 New Specialists, 4 Battle Passes, 3 Epic Skin Bundles

Battlefield 2042 Ultimate Edition

Ordering the Ultimate Edition will get you all the usual pre-order bonuses, and the following: