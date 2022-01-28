Berry Helpful request guide – Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Aside from its main quest, Pokémon Legends: Arceus has a ton of side content to indulge in. Throughout the game, many NPCs will ask you to carry out certain requests for them. Some will truly test your skill as a trainer or researching, and others serve to introduce you to many of the game’s systems. All of them yield some pretty useful rewards too. The Berry Helpful request, in particular, will get you a few revives, which you can never have enough of in this game. Here’s how to complete the Berry Helpful request in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

You can obtain this request pretty early in the game; it’s available shortly after you head into Obsidian Fieldlands for the first time. To grab the request, speak to a backpack-wearing NPC named Andra, who is located near the front gate inside Jubilife Village. He’ll let you know that he needs some berries from the Fieldlands, but he’s too afraid to grab them. He’ll then ask you to grab five Oran Berries berries for him. Once you’re done talking to him, head into the Obsidian Fieldlands.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To get Oran Berries, you’ll have to knock them down from trees. Trees containing Oran Berries typically have thick trunks, and you’ll also be able to see some berries hanging from their branches. Once you spot one of these trees, simply toss one of your Pokémon at it. Your ‘Mon will pop right out of its Poké Ball and give the tree a good smack, after which the berries should appear in your inventory. You might have to hit a few trees to get five or more berries, but thankfully, the Obsidian Fieldlands are well-populated with Oran Berry trees.

Once you’ve accumulated enough berries, head back to Andra. He’ll reward you with three revives for your efforts, which will definitely come in handy considering how dangerous some of the game’s Pokémon can be.