Best 20 Maps In Party Animals (Ranked)

One of the biggest outstanding features of Party Animals is the upgraded maps. Whether you’re playing on a console or PC, you’ve no doubt noticed how shiny and well-designed the maps are. Compared to other games we’d find in the same vein as Party Animals, like Gang Beasts and Human Fall Flat, these maps are an upgrade. But which is the most fun to play on? Which are the most frustrating? In this article, we’ll go over all the maps by category, deciding which is the best and which could use a patch.

Best Last Stand Maps in Party Animals

Last Stand is your standard gameplay for Party Animals. The goal: be the last cute fuzzy (or scaly) friend standing. These maps are the most varied in the game, featuring roaring rivers over bridges, icebergs that are falling apart, sinking ships, wind tunnels, and more. There’s plenty of collateral damage to cause and plenty of ways to take out your friends with a little help from the environment. As it stands, Last Stand maps tend to be the best because it’s where the game shines the brightest. Below, we have our rankings for Last Stand maps in Party Animals:

Ice Breaker: This is a stage that’s made up entirely of ice. It breaks apart as the game progresses, encouraging shy players to get a bit more aggressive. This is a great stage because environmental pressures are a bit more convincing, especially with the slippery nature of what you’re running around on. Gator Valley: Anyone could tell just from the trailer alone that this stage was going to be great. Gator Valley features a bridge over rushing water, with planks falling off the bridge as the game progresses. We gave it a high ranking for the chaotic nature of this stage alone. Wind Tunnel: If you don’t have fun throwing your friends into harm’s way on this stage, what’s the point? The Wind Tunnel features a wind tunnel that sucks players in. There are walls and levers to combat the pull, but these things break in time. Broken Arrow: Broken Arrow is an airplane stage where both ends are freezing towards you. This one is fun simply because all airplane stages are fun. They come with free propellers that just beg you to try and toss a player in there. Typhoon: Typhoon is another stage that really pressures players to be aggressive. It all takes place on a submarine, one that’s steadily sinking. Winter is Coming: Points for creativity for this one, because this idea wasn’t found at all in Gang Beasts or other similar games. This stage takes place in a bonfire-covered zone that gets darker as the bonfires go out one by one. Ichiban: These ruins help maintain the fighting nature of the game by introducing an odd green gas. As the game progresses, the gas rises, encouraging players to take each other out before the gas finishes everyone off. Blackhole Lab: Blackhole Lab is interesting for the exact reason you think. During play, a black hole emerges, sucking any unsuspecting animals inside. Beat-Up Bridge: A classic, maybe a tad too plain, stage that takes place on a beat-up bridge. If you don’t want to fall, you’ll make your other players get thrown off before the entire thing gives out on you.

Best Team Score and Arcade Maps in Party Animals

Whether it’s collecting candy, throwing bombs, or playing a popular sport, the Team Score maps actually aren’t that bad. Normally in modes like these, I would expect an infuriating experience, akin to the Fall Guys’ versus mode. However, in this game that wasn’t the case. Maybe I’m simply too distracted by the cute animals. Either way, we have a ranking for all the stages you can find in Arcade and Team Store modes: