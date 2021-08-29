Best accessories for PS5 | Storage, Controller Chargers, and more

Congrats, you have your PS5, but you’ll need to be equipped with the best accessories to get the most fun out of it. While you’re gallivanting in the park or working out in the gym, you’ll need to charge your controllers and download your games with a proper storage solution. Here’s a breakdown of the products we recommend you try.

Keep them charged

Image via GameStop Canada

A controller charger is another essential for any gamer. By setting your DualSense down on the dock, you’ll know for sure that you’ll be ready to play whenever you’d like rather than having to rely on a cable. We recommend buying the official charging station as it follows the same color scheme as your PS5 and it looks slicker than the cheaper competition. You also don’t have to mess around with tiny USB connectors that you can easily lose.

Listen to your surroundings

Image via Best Buy

To succeed in multiplayer games or to get immersed into a game like Horizon: Forbidden West, you’ll need a great headset. Thanks to the PS5’s 3D Audio capabilities, you can get great audio with a mediocre headset. Sony’s own line like the Pulse 3D is affordable and provides excellent sound. However, you should keep in mind that the build quality hasn’t been the best in the past, especially if your head is large. Make sure you put your headset in a safe place rather than putting it down wherever you want.

The HyperX Cloud Gaming headset series has also received great reviews from customers. For example, the Cloud II has a score of 4.6 out of five on Best Buy from 462 reviews. You should also keep in mind that your PS4 headset is most likely compatible with the PS5.

Store more games

Image via Activision

There is just a measly 667GB of available storage on your PS5, so you’ll need to extend that if you want to play many more titles on your system. For example, both Call of Duty: Warzone and Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War take up a significant amount of space at around 220GB, according to Switchondem on Reddit.

Your solution is to get some external storage and if you have any storage solution for your PS4, you can easily transfer it to your PS5. It will automatically boot up the games you already have on there. You won’t be able to boot PS5 games on an HDD drive, but if you find a compatible M.2 SSD, you’ll be able to copy and play your games from that storage solution. The Western Digital WD BLACK SN850 is a good solution, which is available in 500GB, 1TB, and 2TB. The Seagate Firecuda 520 is also a decent choice.

They are quite expensive, so if you want to play mostly PS4 games on your PS5, we recommend getting a HDD until the SSD drives get cheaper over time. Don’t go for a cheaper brand on Amazon; they are typically slower than the brand names like Seagate and WD. They might be pricier but they will cause less wait times for installs and will last far longer than the cheaper competitors.