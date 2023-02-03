Best Animal Crossing toys, plushes, and gifts

Animal Crossing is one of Nintendo’s most charming and beloved franchises of all time. Players have fallen in love with their virtual villages full of colorful animal characters, and sometimes there’s nothing better than kicking back and relaxing with some fishing, bug catching, or interior decorating. If you’re searching for the perfect gift for an Animal Crossing fan, this gift guide is for you. Below we’ve featured our favorite plush toys, home goods, and other awesome real-life merchandise to help you find the ultimate present for the Animal Crossing fan in your life!

Image via Amazon

Any Animal Crossing fan would love to receive a care package full of exclusive Animal Crossing: New Horizons goodies. Take your pick from four themed gift boxes packed full with a variety of items including a bento box, perpetual calendar, mini backpack, and more! They won’t even need a slingshot to get their hands on this fantastic gift box.

Image via Amazon

This PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller for Nintendo Switch features an adorable Isabelle design and is the perfect accessory for the Animal Crossing fan in your life. With its comfortable grip, responsive analog sticks, and fast-action triggers, you’ll have complete control over your favorite games whether you’re hyper-focused hunting tarantulas or just kicking back and catching fish. It’s a great alternative to the traditional Switch Pro Controller and provides the same great gaming experience at a more affordable price.

Image via Amazon

If you’re looking to kick your gift giving up a notch, upgrade to the PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch. This controller, featuring the popular traveling musician K.K. Slider, offers the ultimate gaming experience with its sleek design, comfortable grip, and responsive buttons. With its wireless connectivity, you’ll have the freedom to play your favorite games from anywhere in the room without being tied down by cords. The long-lasting battery life ensures hours of gameplay so you can enjoy uninterrupted quality time with your villagers.

Image via Build-A-Bear Workshop

Bring your favorite Animal Crossing characters to life with Build-A-Bear’s Animal Crossing collection! You can build your own Tom Nook, Isabelle, or K.K. Slider online or at your local Build-A-Bear store. You can outfit the characters with themed clothing and accessories, and can even add sound packs featuring “animalese” voice lines and various songs!

Image via Amazon

Get ready to welcome these adorable Timmy and Tommy Nook plush from Little Buddy into your home. Made from high-quality materials, these soft and cuddly plush are the perfect addition to any Animal Crossing fan’s collection. Standing 5.5” tall each, they are the perfect size for snuggling or displaying on your shelf. These little guys are sure to bring a smile to your face every time you see them making them a great choice for the Animal Crossing fan in your life.

Image via Amazon

This fantastic assortment of Animal Crossing themed items is the perfect gift for the New Horizons fan in your life. This gift set is packed with a variety of Animal Crossing items, including a high quality sling bag with a padded compartment for the Nintendo Switch or Switch Lite, console skins for both systems, a four-pack of enamel pins and a keychain, tech decals, socks, and a baseball hat featuring every mayor’s favorite assistant Isabelle.

Image via Amazon

Sometimes you just can’t leave your island behind. For the Animal Crossing fan on the go, we recommend this PowerA Protection Case available in a beautiful lavender color and featuring a variety of favorite villagers. This case fits any Nintendo Switch model (including Switch, Switch Lite, and Switch OLED Model) and a stylish and secure way to keep their system safe. The case even includes a built-in play stand for tabletop mode so you can easily play using one of the PowerA controllers while keeping your system safe.

Image via Amazon

These highly-detailed Animal Crossing mini figures from Bandai feature favorite villagers in pocket-sized fuzzy form. There are three different sets to choose from and each box includes a full set of the shown characters. These figures stand at approximately 2.2” tall and make perfect sidekicks for displaying on your desk or hanging out by your Nintendo Switch dock, and, of course, they’re great for playing with, too.

Image via Good Smile Company

The Nendoroid series from Good Smile Company features detailed character figures with interchangeable parts including faceplates, hands and arms, accessories, and more. This adorable figure of Isabelle, known as Shizue in Japan, from Animal Crossing: New Leaf is no exception, featuring her handy clipboard and pen accessories, musical note pieces, and parts and expressions to recreate your favorite poses from the Animal Crossing games.

Image via Amazon

The Animal Crossing fan in your life will take no offense at receiving socks as a gift when it’s an adorable set of New Horizons socks featuring their favorite villagers. There are multiple different sets to choose from, each offering five pairs of socks with characters including Isabelle, Tom Nook, and more. We’re not exactly sure why K.K. Slider is performing from atop a giant bunch of bananas, but we’re all for it.

Image via Amazon

These Animal Crossing loungewear pajama pants offer the ultimate way to relax and unwind with comfort and style. These comfy pants feature an allover character print of beloved characters from the game with an elastic waistband and drawstring closure for ultimate comfort. There are event pockets in case you need an Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp fix on-the-go.

Image via Amazon

Motivate your friends and family to drink more water this year with the help of this reusable water bottle featuring Animal Crossing villagers. This high quality metal water bottle stands 10.25 inches tall and holds 15 oz of your favorite hot or cold liquid. Remember to stay hydrated!

Image via Nintendo

This stunning Animal Crossing bag brings style and function to a game console carrying case. Made from premium vegan leather, the bag features a padded compartment that is a perfect fit for safely storing your Nintendo Switch or Switch Lite system. It also features an adjustable shoulder strap, magnetic metal closure, and additional pockets for storing small items and accessories. Take your Switch out with you in style with this sling bag from Razer.