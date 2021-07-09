best-boomer-mode-settings-in-rocket-league

Boomer Mode is one of the most popular limited-time events Rocket League has ever seen. It’s so popular that players continue to try to replicate it today through private matches. This is possible if you tweak and change the settings to be just right. This guide covers what those settings are and how to have the best experience in your own homebrew Boomer Mode.

Best Boomer Mode settings

The following are the best settings for creating your own custom Boomer Mode match.

Preset Settings : Custom

: Custom Match Length : 5 minutes

: 5 minutes Max Score : Unlimited

: Unlimited Overtime : Unlimited

: Unlimited Game Speed : Default

: Default Series Length : Unlimited

: Unlimited Ball-Type : Default

: Default Ball Max Speed : Superfast

: Superfast Ball Physics : Superlight

: Superlight Ball Bounciness : Super High

: Super High Ball Size : Default

: Default Boost Amount : Unlimited

: Unlimited Boost Strength : 1X

: 1X Gravity : Default

: Default Rumble : None

: None Respawn Time : 1 second

: 1 second Demolish: Default

In addition to the above settings, you can change the following to customize your own personal experience. Of course, only you will benefit from any changes to these, but they may make the difference between an authentic Boomer Mode match and one that feels empty.

FOV (Field of View)

Stiffness

Camera Shake

Swivel Speed

Distance

Height

You don’t need to change these settings at all to play a Boomer Mode match. If you want to enhance that experience, though, this is where you’ll do it.

What is Boomer Mode in Rocket League?

As we’ve mentioned, Boomer Mode started life as a limited-time event. However, it was so popular that players worked out how to replicate the match type using the settings above. Unfortunately, the only thing that these settings can’t replicate is the way the ball explodes each time it’s hit by a player. Still, these Boomer Mode settings for Rocket League allow players to practice the game mode throughout the year until it returns once more.