Best Builds For Ogerpon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Ogerpon is one of the cutest Legendary companions in Pokémon Scarlet & Violet, capable of switching masks to switch-up type advantages. When it comes to strategy, there are plenty of ways to set it up for a solid strategy.

When it comes to changing types, Ogerpon is one of the most flexible, having multiple masks it can hold to take down Pokémon with different type advantages. While switching masks mid-battle would be cool, it can only hold one at a time, making its strategies for movesets different from each other depending on which mask you give it. In this article, we’ll break down how to strategize with Ogerpon in Pokémon Scarlet & Violet.

Related: Pokemon Fans Confused Over Pecharunt Origin Story Being Excluded From Indigo Disk DLC

Competitive Ogerpon Movesets

Screenshot by Gamepur

Ogerpon’s strategy in Scarlet & Violet stems from the masks that it holds to change its typing and Ability. The moveset we receive with Ogerpon upon catching her is pretty basic, definitely something we can tweak to be much more effective. However, one thing to keep in mind about a base moveset is that it helps indicate the natural strengths of the Pokemon, as we can see below:

Move Type Category Power Accuracy PP Ivy Cudgel Grass Physical 100 100% 10 Slam Normal Physical 80 75% 20 Growth Normal Status – – 20 Vine Whip Grass Physical 45 100% 25

With the moveset above and the stats of Ogerpon, it is a good setup for an Attacker rather than a Special Attacker. Players can construct solid movesets based on Ogerpon’s mask. Below we have our recommendations for each mask, based on the type we’re working with and what moves can help counter specific type weaknesses:

Moveset for Cornerstone Ogerpon

Screenshot by Gamepur

Cornerstone Ogerpon comes with the ability Sturdy, meaning that even if your enemy gets a critical hit supereffective move on you, Ogerpon won’t die in that first turn. This is something you can use to your advantage with a move like Counter. Otherwise, it’s best to play on your strengths and consider what moves are best to counter Ogerpon’s new weaknesses.

Move Type Category Power Accuracy PP Ivy Cudgel Rock Physical 100 100% 10 Seed Bomb Grass Physical 80 100% 15 Counter Fighting Physical – 100% 20 Zen Headbutt Psychic Physical 80 90% 15

Moveset for Hearthflame Ogerpon

Screenshot by Gamepur

Hearthflame Ogerpon has the ability Mold Breaker, which protects the Pokémon against Abilities. This means Abilities like Poison Point don’t affect it. While there are no moves that help make this Ability more potent within Ogerpon’s roster, we have a few moves to suggest that complement Hearthflame Ogerpon’s Fire/Grass typing:

Move Type Category Power Accuracy PP Ivy Cudgel Fire Physical 100 100% 10 Brick Break Fighting Physical 75 100% 15 Wood Hammer Grass Physical 120 100% 15 Throat Chop Dark Physical 80 100% 15

Moveset for Wellspring Ogerpon

Screenshot by Gamepur

Wellspring Ogerpon in Scarlet & Violet has all the weaknesses of a Water-type, but all the versatility of a Grass-type with the potential moves it brings. Make sure to always include at least one Grass-type move with your Ogerpon so that you can make the most of the Grass typing while defending yourself as a Water-type. U-Turn is also a good choice for a move slot, due to its versatility and the quick out it offers in tough situations.

Move Type Category Power Accuracy PP Ivy Cudgel Water Physical 100 100% 10 U-Turn Bug Physical 70 100% 20 Seed Bomb Grass Physical 80 100% 15 Stomping Tantrum Ground Physical 75 100% 10

Moveset for Standard (Grass) Ogerpon

Screenshot by Gamepur

Standard Ogerpon is simple to operate, with only one type to its name: Grass. You can easily get your STAB move with Ivy Cudgel, and a handful of other type coverage moves with Play Rough and U-Turn. Brick Break is also a good option to have on hand.

Move Type Category Power Accuracy PP Ivy Cudgel Grass Physical 100 100% 10 Play Rough Fairy Physical 90 90% 10 U-Turn Bug Physical 70 100% 20 Brick Break Fighting Physical 75 100% 15

Competitive Ogerpon Items

Screenshot by Gamepur

When it comes to Ogerpon in Scarlet & Violet, the only item slot you can strategize is its standard form which does not require a mask. In this case, you’re working with a Grass-type Ogerpon that has Defiant as an Ability. For this Pokémon, there are plenty of possible strategies to employ with a variety of moves. Below are our recommended held items that you can try out on Ogerpon:

Big Root: Big Root is a good option for if you decide to use Horn Leech, a powerful Grass-type move that drains HP. This can make Ogerpon a potentially dangerous, HP-stealing, fast target with high Attack potential.

Big Root is a good option for if you decide to use Horn Leech, a powerful Grass-type move that drains HP. This can make Ogerpon a potentially dangerous, HP-stealing, fast target with high Attack potential. Life Orb: Ogerpon already has high Attack, so if you want to make that problem even more inconvenient for everyone else, consider the Life Orb. This can take a damage boost to the next level, exceeding even the Mask’s potential for damage boost (1.3x instead of 1.2x).

Ogerpon already has high Attack, so if you want to make that problem even more inconvenient for everyone else, consider the Life Orb. This can take a damage boost to the next level, exceeding even the Mask’s potential for damage boost (1.3x instead of 1.2x). Rocky Helmet: If you decide to play an Ogerpon that uses Spikey Shield, this Rocky Helmet can make that strategy that much more delightful. The double damage you get from defending against physical moves can be a real help, especially if your opponent doesn’t see the defense coming.

If you decide to play an Ogerpon that uses Spikey Shield, this Rocky Helmet can make that strategy that much more delightful. The double damage you get from defending against physical moves can be a real help, especially if your opponent doesn’t see the defense coming. Miracle Seed: If you’d rather just run Ogerpon as if she had a boosting green mask on, the Miracle Seed has the same effect as the masks do. It improves Grass type moves by 1.2x of their power.

Competitive Ogerpon Stats

Screenshot by Gamepur

Concerning Ogerpon in any form, the Attack stat is much higher than the Special Attack stat, making it one of the important you should improve using Feathers, medicine, or mochi. As for your second stat, the question you should ask yourself is: what’s more valuable on this Pokémon, Speed, Defense, or Special Defense?

Looking at all three stats, it’s clear that Speed is the highest one, and and it is the one we suggest you lean into. Making Ogerpon a speedy physical attacker can help ensure that Ogerpon lands its moves before the enemy has a chance to strike. Another good verification that your Speed stat is worth investing EV points into is the fact that at level 100, Ogerpon’s Speed stat, when boosted, is well over 300. This places it on the threshold for being quite the speedy Pokémon, capable of outpacing most enemies.

If you’re worried about what Nature to make Ogerpon, consider something that either boosts Attack or Speed. We suggest an Adamant nature for this Pokemon since it improves the Attack stat (a stat you’ll need) and decreases Special Attack (a stat you don’t need).

Looking for more Pokémon Scarlet & Violet strategies, tips, or tricks? Check out the full guide to Gen 9 additional help.