Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Complete Guide – Gym Order, Pokedex, DLC Guides, & More
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet took the franchise into Generation 9, and it’s multiple DLCs haver added tons of content.
The ninth generation of Pokemon was spearheaded by the open-world RPG Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. While the flaws present at launch still linger a year after release, players continuously return to Paldea for its vast landscape and extensive assortment of collectible creatures.
With the addition of two DLC maps featuring hundreds of returning fan-favorite Pokemon, trainers have even more reason to jump back into Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. Here is everything you need to know about Pokemon Scarlet & Violet and the Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC.
- Pokemon Scarlet & Violet & DLC Release Dates
- Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Trailers
- Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Maps
- Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Complete Guide
- All New Pokemon Locations In Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
- Pokemon Scarlet & Violet DLC Guides
- Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Herba Mystica & Shiny Hunting
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet & DLC Release Dates
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet was released for the Nintendo Switch on November 18, 2022.
Part 1 of the Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC – The Teal Mask – was released on September 13, 2023, followed by Part 2 – The Indigo Disk – on December 14, 2023.
The final bit of content released for Gen 9 is an Epilogue to the DLC that introduces a new mythic Pokemon. It was released on January 11, 2024.
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Trailers
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Announcement Trailer
Scarlet & Violet Trailer 2
Welcome To Paldea
Seek Your Treasure
Overview Trailer
Hidden Treasure of Area Zero Reveal
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Maps
Below are HD images of all three of the maps in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet:
- Paldea is the main map where the base game takes place
- Kitakami is a small island inspired by Japanese culture that players visit during the Teal Mask DLC
- The Terrarium is an indoor area at Blueberry Academy where players will spend the majority of the Indigo Disk DLC
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Complete Guide
Paldea is big, which means there is a lot of content in Pokemon Sclaret & Violet. In the base game alone, there are 400+ creatures to catch, 18 gym/boss battles, a post-game gauntlet, and endless Tera Raid battles to enjoy.
If you’re exploring Gen 9 for the first time or are hopping back in after some time in a distant region, here is a list of the most helpful guides from Gamepur:
- Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Gym Order: Every Path Level Order Walkthrough
- Which is the best Starter in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?
- How to play with friends in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet multiplayer
- All Pokémon exclusive to Pokémon Violet
- All Pokémon exclusive to Pokémon Scarlet
- Where to get Gimmighoul Coins in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
- How does Breeding work in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
- What are the ominous black stakes for in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?
- How to find the Friendship Checker in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
- How to delete your save data and restart Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
- How to change a Pokémon’s Tera type in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
- How do Mass Outbreaks work in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet? Answered
- How to unlock six-star Tera Raids in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
- How to unlock seven-star raids in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
- How long does it take to beat Pokémon Scarlet and Violet? Hour count
- Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: All Delibird Present Store Locations & All Items
- Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: All Clothing Store Locations
- Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: Best Online Trade Codes for The Teal Mask – Foreign Dittos, Version Exclusives, and More
All New Pokemon Locations In Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
- Where to find Lechonk in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
- Where to find Tarountula in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
- Where to find Pawmi in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
- Where to find Fidough in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
- Where to find Klawf in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
- Where to find Paldean Wooper in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
- Where to find Tinkatink in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
- Where to find Smoliv in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
- Where to find Maschiff in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
- Where to find Charcadet in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
- Where to find Nacli in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
- Where to find Shroodle in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
- Where to find Nymble in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
- Where to find Squawkabilly in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet – All forms
- Where to find Cyclizar in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
- Where to find Tadbulb in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
- Where to find Paldean Tauros in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
- Where to find Tandemaus in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
- Where to find Finizen in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
- Where to find Wiglett in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
- Where to find Gimmighoul in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
- Where to find Varoom in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
- Where to find Flamigo in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
- Where to find Bramblin in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
- Where to find Flittle in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
- Where to find Toedscool in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
- How to evolve Dunsparce into Dudunsparce in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
- How to evolve Primeape into Annihilape in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
- Where to find Capsakid in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
- Where to find Tatsugiri in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet – All forms
- Where to find Rellor in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
- Where to find Frigibax in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
- Where to find Wattrel in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
- How to evolve Bisharp into Kingambit in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
- Where to find Bombirdier in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
- Where to find Dondozo in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
- Where to find Cetoddle in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
- Where to find Veluza in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
- Where to find Iron Bundle in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
- Where to find Iron Jugulis in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
- Where to find Iron Valiant in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
- Where to find Iron Thorns in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
- Where to find Iron Treads in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
- Where to find Iron Moth in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
- Where to find Iron Hands in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
- Where to find Scream Tail in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
- Where to find Flutter Mane in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
- Where to find Slither Wing in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
- Where to find Great Tusk in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
- Where to find Brute Bonnet in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
- Where to find Sandy Shocks in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
- Where to find Roaring Moon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
- Where to find Chi-Yu in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
- Where to find Wo-Chien in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
- Where to find Chien-Pao in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
- Where to find Ting-Lu in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet DLC Guides
Teal Mask DLC
- Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: Do You Need To Beat The Base Game For The Teal Mask
- Pokemon Scarlet & Violet The Teal Mask DLC: Every Returning Pokemon
- Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: How To Evolve Applin Into Dipplin In The Teal Mask
- Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: Where To Find Poltchageist & How To Evolve It In The Teal Mask
- Pokemon Scarlet & Violet – Full Kitakami Pokedex for The Teal Mask DLC
- Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: Bloodmoon Ursaluna Explained
- Pokemon Scarlet & Violet – Does The Teal Mask Difficulty Scale With Player Level
- Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: All Kitakami Ogre Clan Trainer Locations In The Teal Mask
- Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: How To Get Okidogi, Munkidori, & Fezandipiti in The Teal Mask
- Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: Ogerpon Masks, Types, & How To Get in The Teal Mask
- Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: Teal Mask DLC Version Exclusives
- Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: How to Get a Shiny Munchlax in Ogre Oustin’
Indigo Disk DLC
- The Indigo Disk Complete Blueberry Pokedex – How to Catch Every Pokemon
- Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: Do You Need To Beat The Base Game For The Indigo Disk
- How To Use The Synchro Machine in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet The Indigo Disk DLC
- Perrin’s Hot Tip In Pokemon Indigo Disk: How To Find Paradox Terrakion, Cobalion, Entei, and Raikou
- How To Get Blueberry Quests In Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: BBQ Points & Special Quests Explained
- How to Complete Crispin Elite Trial Super Spicy Sandwich in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet The Indigo Disk
- How to Unlock More Special Coaches in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet The Indigo Disk
- How To Catch Meloetta In Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk
- How to Find All Legendary Pokemon in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet The Indigo Disk
- How To Unlock Koraidon & Miraidon’s Flying Ability In Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
- What Is The 19th Tera Type In Pokemon Scarlet & Violet – Terapagos Type Explained
- How To Unlock The Secret Ending For Pokémon Scarlet & Violet: The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero
- All New Poke Ball Throwing Styles In Pokemon Scarlet & Violet The Indigo Disk DLC
- How to Unlock Clothes from Past Pokemon Games in Indigo Disk: Ball Guy, Ultra Recon Squad, & More
- How to Evolve Duraludon Into Archaludon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk
- All League Club Support Board Rewards & BP Costs in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk
DLC Epilogue
- Pokemon Scarlet & Violet DLC Epilogue Release Date, Time, & How To Access
- Do You Have to Finish the Pokemon Scarlet & Violet DLC to Get to The Epilogue?
- Will There Be More DLC After The Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Epilogue?
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Herba Mystica & Shiny Hunting
We all know that Shiny Hunting is the true post-game in the Pokemon franchise. After all of the Legendaries have been caught and the trainers have been battled, the only thing left to do is hunt SHiny Pokemon.
Luckily, Pokemon Scarlet & Violet have made it easier than ever to catch shinies thanks to Herba Mystica and Sparkling Power Sandwiches.
- Are the starter Pokémon shiny locked in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?
- Are Koraidon and Miraidon shiny locked in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?
- How to get the Shiny Charm in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
- How to increase Shiny odds in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
- All Shiny locked Pokemon in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
- Does the Masuda Method work in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet? Answered
- Pokémon Scarlet & Violet: How to Make Sparkling Power Level 3 Sandwiches
- Which Tera Raids drop the most Herba Mystica in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?
- Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: How To Farm Herba Mystica In The Teal Mask DLC
- Pokemon SV Teal Mask: All DLC Shiny Forms & How To Get Them
- All Shiny Locked Pokemon in Scarlet & Violet The Indigo Disk
- Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: All Shiny Locked Pokemon in The Teal Mask DLC
- Pokemon Indigo Disk DLC Shiny Hunting Method Explained: All Types Sparkling Power Sandwich
- All New Shiny Forms in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Indigo Disc DLC
- How to Farm Herba Mystica in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet The Indigo Disk