Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Complete Guide – Gym Order, Pokedex, DLC Guides, & More

The ninth generation of Pokemon was spearheaded by the open-world RPG Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. While the flaws present at launch still linger a year after release, players continuously return to Paldea for its vast landscape and extensive assortment of collectible creatures.

With the addition of two DLC maps featuring hundreds of returning fan-favorite Pokemon, trainers have even more reason to jump back into Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. Here is everything you need to know about Pokemon Scarlet & Violet and the Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet was released for the Nintendo Switch on November 18, 2022.

Part 1 of the Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC – The Teal Mask – was released on September 13, 2023, followed by Part 2 – The Indigo Disk – on December 14, 2023.

The final bit of content released for Gen 9 is an Epilogue to the DLC that introduces a new mythic Pokemon. It was released on January 11, 2024.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Maps

Below are HD images of all three of the maps in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet:

Paldea is the main map where the base game takes place

is the main map where the base game takes place Kitakami is a small island inspired by Japanese culture that players visit during the Teal Mask DLC

is a small island inspired by Japanese culture that players visit during the Teal Mask DLC The Terrarium is an indoor area at Blueberry Academy where players will spend the majority of the Indigo Disk DLC

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Complete Guide

Paldea is big, which means there is a lot of content in Pokemon Sclaret & Violet. In the base game alone, there are 400+ creatures to catch, 18 gym/boss battles, a post-game gauntlet, and endless Tera Raid battles to enjoy.

If you’re exploring Gen 9 for the first time or are hopping back in after some time in a distant region, here is a list of the most helpful guides from Gamepur:

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Herba Mystica & Shiny Hunting

We all know that Shiny Hunting is the true post-game in the Pokemon franchise. After all of the Legendaries have been caught and the trainers have been battled, the only thing left to do is hunt SHiny Pokemon.

Luckily, Pokemon Scarlet & Violet have made it easier than ever to catch shinies thanks to Herba Mystica and Sparkling Power Sandwiches.