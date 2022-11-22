There are several stores you can find throughout the Paldea region in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. These stores are important to purchase a wide variety of times for you to use in and outside Pokémon battles. One store in particular, the Delibird Present store, has several items for sale, many of which will be evolution items. Here’s what you need to know about all Delibird Present store locations in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Where to find all Delibird Present stores in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

The Delibird Present stores are in several key locations in Paldea. There are three in Paldea: Mesagoza, Levincia, and Cascarrafa. You can visit the one in Mesagoza shortly after you’ve completed the game’s tutorial and embark on your open-world journey. The one in Levincia is in the east, and the one in Cascarrafa is in the west. After you travel to these locations at least once, you will unlock the fast travel locations for them, making it easier to visit them regularly.

Related: How to beat Top Champion Geeta in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

When it comes down to it, Mesagoza has the most Delibird Present locations. There are three within the city. One is on the northwest side, one is on the southwest, and another on the southeast. Despite being in different locations, they should have many of the same items, such as the Destiny Knot, King’s Rock, Razor Claw, Quick Claw, Grip Claw, and several more.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The one in Cascarrafa is on the west side of the city, close to the border of the outside. You can buy items such as Dragon Fang, Utility Umbrella, Leftovers, Heat Rock, Damp Rock, Smooth Rock, Icy Rock, and others.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The final Delibird Presents location in Levincia will on the north part of the city. This location will have a handful of unique items, like Black Glasses, Never-Melt Ice, Metal Coat, Shell Bell, Scope Lens, and many more.