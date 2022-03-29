Best builds for the Mesmer in Guild Wars 2

The Mesmer class specializes in causing mayhem and confusion while dealing both massive damage and condition-based damage. It also has the power to grant powerful boons to allies, such as Alacrity, lowering cooldown times, and giving your fellow players an advantage on the battlefield. Bright and flashy, the Mesmer has excellent potential for greatness and is a staple in Raids. These are some of the best builds for your Mesmer to use in various settings:

PvP

Screenshot by Gamepur.

Specializations:

Domination – Rending Shatter – Shattered Concentration – Power Block.

– Rending Shatter – Shattered Concentration – Power Block. Illusions – The Pledge – Maim the Disillusioned – Master of Fragmentation.

– The Pledge – Maim the Disillusioned – Master of Fragmentation. Mirage – Self-Deception – Phantasmal Seeking Axe – Elusive Mind.

Utility Skills:

Manta of Distraction.

Blink.

Signet of Illusions.

Jaunt.

Healing Skill should be the False Oasis.

Equipment:

For your PvP weapons, you should equip an Axe and Pistol, and your second set of weapons should be a Sword and Torch. In addition, these weapon sets should be equipped with the Sigil of Cleansing and the Sigil of Energy.

Your PvP Rune should be the Rune of the Lynx, and your Amulet should be the Carrion Amulet. If you want, you can replace the Rune with a Rune of Adventure if you’re looking to keep your dodges up at the cost of overall speed.

Raid – Mirage Condition and Alacrity based DPS.

Image via ArenaNet.

Specializations:

Dueling – Phantasmal Fury – Blinding Dissipation – Ineptitude.

– Phantasmal Fury – Blinding Dissipation – Ineptitude. Chaos – Lesser Chaos Storm – Chaotic Potency – Chaotic Interruption.

– Lesser Chaos Storm – Chaotic Potency – Chaotic Interruption. Mirage – Self-Deception – Mirage Mantle – Infinite Horizon.

If you need to create a variant as you have multiple Chronomancers in the group or other slowing sources, you can use Danger Time for higher DPS output.

Utility Skills:

Signet of Midnight.

Signet of Domination.

Crystal Sands.

Jaunt.

Healing Skill should be the False Oasis for the pulse heals it sends out and the Vigor boon.

Equipment:

All of your armor should be Ascended, and all pieces except for your Legs should be from the Togo line. This means you’ll be running Ritualist stats on all armor except your Legs. Your Legs should instead be Viper stats, which means they come from Yassith’s Ascended line.

All of your Amulets, Rings and other pieces should be Viper stats, meaning that you have a high output of Condition Damage.

Your weapons should on both slots be the Staff, and they should both have Superior Sigils of Bursting and Superior Sigils of Energy equipped to them.

For armor Runes, you’ll want x6 of the Superior Rune of the Nightmare, x11 Malign +9 Agony Infusion, and x7 Spiteful +9 Agony Infusion for your Accessories and Rings.

Raids – Power and Boon Support

Image via ArenaNet.

Specializations:

Domination – Bountiful Blades – Egotism – Vicious Expression.

– Bountiful Blades – Egotism – Vicious Expression. Dueling – Phantasmal Fury – Fencer’s Finesse – Superiority Complex.

– Phantasmal Fury – Fencer’s Finesse – Superiority Complex. Chronomancer – Time Catches Up – Improved Alacrity – Seize the Moment.

Utility Skills:

Mirror Images.

Well of Action.

Mantra of Pain.

Time Warp.

Healing Skill should be the Signet of the Ether as it heals you passively when illusions are summoned and reduces phantasm skill cooldowns.

Equipment:

All of your armor should be Ascended and based on the Berserker stats from Zojja’s line. Your Accessories and one Ring should all be Assassin stats, and your Backpiece, Amulet, and one Ring should be Berserker.

Your weapons should be Sword and Sword and a Greatsword in your second weapon set. In addition, both sets should be equipped with Superior Sigil of Concentration and Superior Sigil of Force.

Your Runes should be x6 Superior Runes of the Thief, and you’ll need x18 Mighty +9 Agony Infusions for your Rings and other trinkets.

Variants:

Suppose you’ve switched to the Danger Time under the Specializations. In that case, you’ll want to change your Runes for your armor to the x6 Superior Rune of the Scholar and change your Legs for Assassin’s stats, and all your trinkets should be Berserker apart from your Accessories which should then be Assassin.

PvE

Image via ArenaNet.

Specializations:

Dueling – Phantasmal Fury – Fencer’s Finesse – Superiority Complex.

– Phantasmal Fury – Fencer’s Finesse – Superiority Complex. Illusions – Persistence of Memory – Phantasmal Haste – Phantasmal Force.

– Persistence of Memory – Phantasmal Haste – Phantasmal Force. Chronomancer – Delayed Reactions – Illusionary Reversion – Chronophantasma.

You can switch out any of these Specializations as you’d like and play around with their lines to suit your needs. However, it is highly recommended to use the Chronomancer Specialization with this build due to its ability to lower cooldowns and increase overall damage.

Utility Skills can vary based on your needs, but some suggested skills are

Phantasmal Disenchanter.

Mirror Images.

Well of Action.

Time Warp.

Equipment:

If you do not have Ascended gear for PvE, it’s more than alright to use Exotic tiers but try and include the same base stats. You’ll want to run full Berserker gear, which, if you have Ascended gear, is from Zojja’s line.

Your weapons can vary, but you’ll want to run a Sword and Sword combination and a Focus in your second weapon set. Both sets should have Superior Sigils of Force equipped.

Your armor should all have the Runes of the Scholar equipped to them.