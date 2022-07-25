The 10 best co-op games with splitscreen

Cooperative games have a large fanbase. Going through these adventures with a friend by your side is one of the best ways to experience various video games. With fewer games on the market that offer you the chance to play a game in splitscreen, you need to take advantage of the ones that do. Here are the ten best co-op games you can play in splitscreen.

Related: The 5 best games like Geoguessr to play online

The best cooperative splitscreen games

A Way Out

Image via Hazelight Studios

A Way Out is a game that can only be played in cooperative splitscreen regardless if you and your partner are playing online or on the same system. You play as Leo and Vincent as they work together to escape prison and get revenge on a mob boss who wronged them both. The game will consistently have you agree on decisions and progress through highly cinematic sequences on your way to the credits.

Escape Academy

Image via Iam8bit Presents

There are not many high-quality escape room games available on the market. That is why Escape Academy is a great choice for any friends looking to enjoy escape rooms with a friend. You and your friend will play with a constant splitscreen so each other can always see what the other sees, whether it is a code or anything else in the environment. Work together to get through these escape rooms made by professionals.

Halo: The Master Chief Collection

Image via 343 Industries

The Halo series is famous for providing one of the best cooperative shooter campaigns available. With The Master Chief Collection, you can play through Halo: Combat Evolved, Halo 2, Halo 3, Halo 3: ODST, Halo 4, and Halo Reach with friends. These games and their stories are iconic and will give you dozens of hours of great cooperative action.

Human: Fall Flat

Image via No Brakes Games

Human: Fall Flat does not have a story, but its campaign is fun to play through with a friend. Both you and your friend will wobble and progress through various puzzles and environments, having fun with the wonky physics at play here.

It Takes Two

Image via Hazelight Studios

It Takes Two is another game that can only be played in splitscreen regardless of playing on the same system or over the internet. Cody and May are a married couple going through a divorce. Their daughter Rose accidentally casts a spell on them that turns them into dolls and forces them to work together through various problems to overcome the trials tearing them apart.

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Image via WB Games

The Lego games are well known for being both family-friendly games that any age can enjoy and great cooperative games. Unfortunately, there is no online support to play with someone not on the same system, but all of these games are pretty well received. The Skywalker Saga is likely the best of them all, featuring environments and stories taken from the nine main Skywalker Saga movies.

Minecraft

Image via Mojang

Minecraft is a survival game that essentially lets you do whatever you want if you can find the resources. Playing on Survival Mode will have you and your partner working together to gather the proper items and ores to create buildings and other items to let you thrive. If you decide to play in Creative, your imaginative bones are never restricted with constant access to everything at all times.

Overcooked! All You Can Eat

Image via Team17

The Overcooked! games have you prepare meals on each level with various obstacles and variations to change up the circumstances. One level could have the layout regularly rotating, while another could require grabbing ingredients from your partner’s backpack. Working together to prepare and deliver food is chaotic and fun as you attempt to get better scores on each run. This two pack will give you both games to enjoy everything together.

Portal 2

Image via Valve

Portal 2 is a physics game that has you shooting portals into surfaces to get you past various puzzles. While the main story is single player only, a secondary cooperative campaign is available where you play as Atlas and P-body. These levels are completely unique from the main story and are tons of fun to have with a friend.

Rayman Legends

Image via Ubisoft

Rayman Legends is a great cooperative side-scrolling platformer to play with friends. Rayman and his friends progress through various fun levels with great running mechanics that feel smooth and fun to play. Going through this with a friend will entertain you both until you reach the very end.



