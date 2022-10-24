Best game Discord bots to add to your server (2022)

Discord has become a great service for several different reasons. It’s a communication service primarily used by gamers who want to create individual servers to invite friends with common interests. It also works for guilds or clans who want to use a voice chat outside of the game they’re playing. None of these servers have to be used for gaming, but that’s mostly where they center and the roots of the service when it first arrived in 2015. This guide will cover some of the best game-related Discord bots to add to your server for 2022.

The best Discord Bots

IdleRPG

A great bot to add to your Discord server keeps you and your friends entertained but does not hold your attention above anything else. When you play IdleRPG, you can play for a little bit during the day, make some progress, and then return to whatever original game you’re focused on. You don’t have to devote too much time to figuring out how you want to play your class, participate in raids with other players, trade with NPCs, battle, participate in a tournament, and much more. It’s an ideal bot to have in the background that won’t suck up too much time.

BlackJack

For those who prefer card games where you need to bluff against your friends, the BlackJack Discord bot will make your server a bit more lively. You and your friends can bet virtual chips in several games where it’s all about luck and skill. You don’t have to rely on winning all the time, though. Instead, you can receive additional chips by claiming more every couple of hours, ensuring even those who consistently lose can still play and throw in some chips while waiting for a game’s matchmaking servers to connect.

TriviaBot

If you want to test your knowledge against your friends, TriviaBot wants ttryst what you know about the world. It contains over 90,000 questions and can create various teams and leaderboards and provide rewards to anyone in the discord channel. It alsincludesns the capacity to ask and speak in multiple languages, such as Turkish, Portuguese, and French. So long as you keep the competition friendly, the TriviaBot is an excellent addition to your channel.

Rock Puppy

A smaller bot than the rest on this list, the Rock Puppy Discord bot is an exciting doggo who’s happy to be around your ground. You can play games with it, such as 8Ball, Fortunes, Tarot Readings, Tic-Tac-Toe, Truth or Dar, Would You Rather, and several more. The bot also has additional features to help your server, which are incredibly beneficial for groups who need a little more order to your chaos. You don’t have to rely on those organizational tools, though, and can instead focus on the game features to kill time between waiting for everyone in your party to be ready.

Idle Miner

Minecraft is a big game that can take up quite a bit of time, especially for those with a vast amount of creativity. But it’s not always what you and your friends want to play for the evening. So if you still have a craving to have it playing in the background, the Idle Miner Discord bot gives you a small test of the gameplay without the big server. Mainly, it focuses on the mining aspect, venturing into a mine, trying to get out with a full backpack, and eventually leveling up your pickax to acquire more resources. Ultimately, if you reach the end of the game with the highest resources, you can start over again with a brand-new series of stats and even prestige. It’s a fun little game on the side, and who doesn’t love aimlessly looting mines?